CINCINNATI — New Richmond took down Wilmington Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division bowling at Cherry Grove Lanes.

Austin Oglesby was the top bowler on the day, featuring games of 233 and 212 for 445 series. Landon Mellinger had a 206 game.

“We fell behind early from a big game one by New Richmond but were able to claw back to 45 pins after game two,” WHS coach Austin Smith said. “However we could never get going in bakers and New Richmond got off to a hot start and never looked back.”

Ryan Fischer of NR had a 258 game. The Lions were strong in the bakers, recording an 867 four-game total. They had games of 237, 217 and 247.

The Lions move to 4-2 in the division, still two games back of unbeaten Clinton-Massie.

The Hurricane is 3-4 in league play.

“In bowling there really isn’t a defense to play against except the defense you create against yourself,” Smith said. “Missed spare opportunities and focusing on what the opponent is doing rather than what we needed to execute was the defense we couldn’t overcome tonight. We have to do a better job executing the things that we can control.”

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2024

@Cherry Grove Lanes

New Richmond vs Wilmington Boys

Lions 2642, Hurricane 2367

NR: 975, 800 (1775) bakers 237, 217, 166, 247 (867)

WIL: Hayden Kelley 187, 136; Kaleb Hogsett 120, na; Preston Sholler 139, na; Austin Oglesby 233, 212; Landon Mellinger 181, 206; Gavyn Walls na, 165; Mathais Duneville na, 151 (860, 870) bakers 160, 158, 150, 169 (637)