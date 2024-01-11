BLANCHESTER — Two individuals were recently charged with criminal trespassing and littering after a Blanchester property owner discovered a makeshift structure used as living quarters on the property, along with trash and debris.

According to Blanchester Police Department Chief Robert Houghton, all of this was unable to be seen due to a hill on the property, which is solely land.

“The owner reported that they went to check on the property three different times, in preparation for clearing the lot, and found individuals on the property each time, despite telling them to vacate their property previously,” said Houghton.

Two individuals were identified as Angelia Allen, 44, and Rodney Allen, 43, both of Blanchester.

In addition to the owners telling them to leave their property, an officer advised them to pack their belongings and leave the property in November, according to reports. The officer followed up with them several times to offer resources to assist them, including making phone calls for them to speak with organizations, but they ultimately declined.

Another officer reportedly reminded Angelia, as recent as Dec. 7, that they could be charged with trespassing if found to be living on someone else’s property, to which she stated she understood, and that they were cleaning the mess up. At that time, she also advised they had an apartment nearby and were not living on the property, according to reports.

The property owners reported that they found Angelia and Rodney laying down inside the shelter on the morning of Dec. 26, and, after being told to leave several times, they finally did. The property owner also reported having “No Trespassing” signs throughout the property, and found one that was taken down and attached to the shelter that was built on their property.

Angelia and Rodney are scheduled to appear in Clinton County Municipal Court Tuesday on the misdemeanor charges.