CLINTON COUNTY — As colder temperatures loom over the upcoming weekend and into next week, local agencies are actively preparing for potential challenges.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington provides an insightful overview of the expected weather patterns, anticipating an active weather phase from late this week through the middle of the next.

According to the National Weather Service, strong winds, potentially exceeding 50 mph, are forecasted for Friday night through Saturday morning. An Arctic air-mass will usher in plummeting temperatures, bringing wind chill values well below zero that will persist for several days. Additionally, there’s potential for accumulating snow on Sunday night into Monday.

Timing-wise, residents should be vigilant as strong winds are expected between 4 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, peaking from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Wind chills will be a concern from Sunday night through Tuesday night, with potential snowfall on Sunday night into Monday. Gusty winds may pose hazards, blowing around unsecured objects, and dangerous wind chills are expected early next week. While there’s high confidence in gusty winds and dangerous wind chills, snowfall predictions remain uncertain.

In response to these weather forecasts, AES Ohio, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, is taking proactive steps to ensure the safety of the community. Fully staffed and monitoring the weather closely, AES Ohio is prepared to respond promptly to any power outages that may occur. In a recent news release, AES Ohio emphasized the importance of prioritizing safety, being weather-aware, and avoiding unnecessary travel during hazardous conditions.

Customers are urged to plan ahead by creating emergency kits, discussing backup plans for those reliant on electrically powered medical equipment, and familiarizing themselves with the location of fuse boxes or circuit breakers. AES Ohio also offers valuable tips in case of a power outage, emphasizing measures such as turning off all appliances, keeping freezer and refrigerator doors closed, and maintaining alternative heat sources.

Residents preparing for winter weather are encouraged to follow the guidelines provided by the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency. Planning includes reviewing or creating a household emergency plan, discussing weather-related changes, and understanding employer and school rules during a Snow Emergency. On a personal level, individuals are encouraged to inventory and check winter clothing, ensuring all family members’ needs are met, including medication.

On the home front, residents are advised to insulate homes against the cold, check snow removal equipment and supplies, learn how to prevent pipes from freezing, and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Preparing for potential power outages, gathering supplies for several days, considering pet needs, and ensuring the availability of medication are crucial.

Regarding vehicles, residents are advised to fill up their cars with gas before the snow starts, lift wipers before a storm to prevent sticking, and create an emergency supply kit with essentials like jumper cables, sand, a flashlight, warm clothes, blankets, bottled water, and non-perishable snacks. And keep a full tank of gas as well.

In a statement emphasizing the potential risks associated with the upcoming weather conditions, Clinton County EMA Director Thomas Breckel said, “The saturated ground from previous rains, combined with high winds forecasted for Friday increases the risk for power outage. Combined with the arctic front expected sometime Sunday night and sub-zero wind chills for Monday through Tuesday presents risk for injury or loss of life. EMA urges residents to prepare their home and car for these potentials and have a plan on what to do, where to go, and where to avoid if impacted by this next round of weather. A good place to start is at cc-ema.org/prepare and use keywords POWER and Winter to get you started.”

Need emergency warming relief? Eight emergency warming shelters are available in the county this winter, announced the Clinton County EMA.

Call before you go to verify the station will be manned, and so they know to expect you.

Expect some precautions to be required due to the COVID-19 response.

The following are the stations’ addresses and the contact phone number:

• 46 East Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington, 937-382-2244

• 179 South Jackson Street in Sabina, 937-584-4132

• 82 Springhill Road, Clarksville, 937-289-3427

• 12572 U.S. 68 South for Midland and Westboro, 937-625-1182

• 5580 State Route 380, Chester Township, 937-283-1616

• 676 West Street in New Vienna, 937-987-2713

• 447 East Fancy Street in Blanchester, 937-783-4925

• 7211 North State Route 134, Port William, 937-486-5300