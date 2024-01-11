WILMINGTON — In a couple of hard-fought dual matches, Wilmington defeated Bellbrook and lost to Miami Trace Wednesday on Senior Night at the Rodger O. Borror Middle School gym.
The Hurricane outpointed the Golden Eagles 41-29 but came up short to the Panthers 36-30.
On the mat, Paul McKnight was impressive with a pair of quick pins at 215 pounds — 38 seconds against Bellbrook and 28 seconds against Miami Trace.
Ioan Cioca also had two wins, one a pin and the other a default victory.
WHS senior wrestlers honored prior to the match were Caydn Denniston, Alex Smith, Jelani Hunter and McKnight.
SUMMARY
Jan 10, 2024
@ROB Middle School gym
Wilmington 41, Bellbrook 29
138: Ivan Bao (B) over Darius Stewart (WILM) (Dec 5-1)
144: Devin Catio (B) over Caydn Denniston (WILM) (Dec 4-3)
150: Dominic Hummel (B) over Matthias Brausch (WILM) (Fall 3:11)
157: Brian Zhang (B) over (WILM) (For.)
165: Ioan Cioca (WILM) over Thomas Dickman (B) (Fall 0:51)
175: Kyle McBrayer (WILM) over Mason Burns (B) (Fall 4:38)
190: Double Forfeit
215: Paul McKnight (WILM) over Bradon Weeks (B) (Fall 0:38)
285: Jelani Hunter (WILM) over (B) (For.)
106: Alonzo Woody (WILM) over Tressel Blair (B) (TF 23-7 4:00)
113: Minh Le (B) over Shane Neal (WILM) (TF 18-2 1:46)
120: Benedict Slagley (B) over (WILM) (For.)
126: Max McCoy (WILM) over (B) (For.)
132: Josiah Puller (WILM) over Scott Porter (B) (Fall 2:22)
–
Miami Trace 36, Wilmington 30
138: Brice Perkins (MT) over Darius Stewart (WILM) (Fall 3:05)
144: Corbin Melvin (MT) over Caydn Denniston (WILM) (SV-1 6-4)
150: Asher LeBeau (MT) over Matthias Brausch (WILM) (Fall 1:06)
157: Garrett Carson (MT) over (WILM) (For.)
165: Ioan Cioca (WILM) over Tyler Stevens (MT) (Def.)
175: Conor Harrison (MT) over Kyle McBrayer (WILM) (Fall 0:35)
190: Double Forfeit
215: Paul McKnight (WILM) over John Queen (MT) (Fall 0:28)
285: Josh McGraw (MT) over Jelani Hunter (WILM) (Dec 11-10)
106: Alonzo Woody (WILM) over (MT) (For.)
113: Shane Neal (WILM) over (MT) (For.)
120: Lyric Dickerson (MT) over (WILM) (For.)
126: Max McCoy (WILM) over Will Enoch (MT) (Dec 8-6)
132: Mythias Stuckey (WILM) over Jacob Rheinscheld (MT) (Dec 9-5)