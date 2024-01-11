WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie won a battle Wednesday of the top two boys bowling teams in the SBAAC American Division at Royal Z Lanes.

The Falcons defeated Batavia 2,653 to 2,414 to remain unbeaten in league play at 7-0. The Bulldogs are 5-2.

“Tonight was an absolute grind of a match,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Each team did not bring their best and we were fortunate to come out on top. It was a total team effort.”

Hayslip said Corvin Pittenger and Ian Adams “stepped up and filled a lot of frames for us.”

Said Hayslip, “In the beginning of the year I said it was going to take a total team effort. Tonight was one of those nights when it did. Very proud with the way we grinded.”

Sam Massie led the Falcons with games of 201 and 204.

SUMMARY

Jan 10, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Clinton-Massie 2653, Batavia 2414

CM: Corvin Pittenger 205, 190; Mason Keck 191, 213; Sam Massie 201, 204; Brandon Moritz 193, 183; 2 Sub 146, 153 (936, 943) bakers 169, 216, 223, 166 (774)

BAT: Huhn 191, 233; Lynch 190, 184; Burke 180, 149; 1 Sub 137, 136; Smith 215, na; Rash na 169 (913, 871) bakers 142, 154, 182, 152 (630)