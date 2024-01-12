All four Clinton County high school boys basketball teams were scheduled to play Friday night.

However, East Clinton’s game in Lees Creek with Williamsburg was postponed.

Wilmington was at New Richmond and the Hurricane let a big lead slip away in the second half and lost to the Lions 58-54. WHS led 45-37 after three quarters.

Clinton-Massie went toe-to-toe with SBAAC American Division leader Goshen before falling 70-62.

Blanchester was defeated by Bethel-Tate 61-53 in National Division play.

These games will be updated, so check back for more information.