WILMINGTON — Wilmington’s former law director has filed a civil suit against the City of Wilmington, former city officials, personnel, and alleged detractors.

Originally filed in December in Clinton County Common Pleas Court but has since gone to the U.S. District Court – Southern District of Ohio, Brett Rudduck, along with his wife Amanda, filed against former Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, former Wilmington Police Chief Ron Cravens, former Det. Scott Baker, Clinton County resident Jane Tuke-Johns, and a John Doe.

The suit claims these individuals allegedly contributed to Brett Rudduck’s “sustained significant damages for harm to his personal and professional reputation” due to allegations made against him by the defendants.

The suit claims that the defendants “acting in their individual and official capacities, orchestrated the unlawful theft of Plaintiff Brett W. Rudduck’s camera and subsequent contrivance and public dissemination of unsupported false, malicious, outrageous, inflammatory, and scandalous claims of criminal activity to discredit and destroy (Brett Rudduck’s) personal and professional reputation as well as a means to cause harm to (Rudduck’s) father (Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck).”

For Amanda Rudduck, the suit alleges is “damaged by the loss of care, companionship, and consortium of (Brett Rudduck).”

Regarding John Doe’s identity, the suit states, “the actual identity of John Doe cannot be determined in the absence of formal discovery; this pleading will be timely amended upon discovery of John Doe’s actual name and address.”

In the suit, the Rudducks are looking to receive $25,000 in “compensatory damages.”

According to the suit, due to Judge John “Tim” Rudduck’s institution of a “drug court” in 2014 — “providing diversion programs for certain low-level criminal cases involving cases involving drug activity,” the complaint states – this “prompted resistance” from certain members of the Wilmington Police Department.

The complaint claims that in retaliation of the court, certain city officials allegedly “contrived false accusations” against Brett Rudduck.

The main accusation indicated in the suit is that in 2018, Rudduck allegedly possessed a camera that contained child pornography. The lawsuit indicates the camera was taken from Rudduck’s vehicle and “sold” to Baker. It further states Baker did not properly log the camera as evidence or return the camera, but submitted it to the FBI to be investigated.

The lawsuit goes on to state that despite the FBI reporting no evidence of a crime, the camera was not returned, and Baker along with Cravens, promoted the criminal activity along with other alleged rumors.

Stanforth was named in the suit because he allegedly requested further investigation despite the FBI’s previous investigation results.

As for Jane Tuke-Johns, the suit references a Facebook group, of which she allegedly served as the administrator. The suit claims “on behalf of herself and adopting or ratifying a posting made by another” in the group.

When reached for comment, Timothy Chappars, who represents the Rudducks, told the News Journal, “the detailed Complaint with supporting exhibits speaks for itself, they trust justice will prevail in this case, and the lawsuit is the initial step in restoring the Rudducks’ reputation which has been damaged by the Defendants.”

Dawn Frick, who along with Susan Deaton is listed as the attorney for the City of Wilmington and Stanforth, had no comment to give at this time.

When asked for comment, Matthew Miller-Novak, who represents Tuke-Johns, referred to a motion for judgment that was filed on Tuesday.

“This is a case about a failed candidate lashing out and retaliating against a citizen for rejecting him,” the motion states, adding the claims are “retaliatory, harassing, and intended to chill and intimidate the entire public from discussing claims against his conduct in office.”

The attorneys representing Baker and Cravens — Nicholas Subashi and Tabitha Justice — did not respond to a request for comment at this time.

Rudduck served as law director from 2016 until 2024 when he decided to run for Clinton County Municipal Court Judge instead. Rudduck lost in the Republican primary to David Henry, who was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574