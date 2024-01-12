CLARKSVILLE — At Thursday’s Clinton-Massie Local School District Board of Education meeting, a new board member was welcomed, and the president and vice president were elected for 2024.

The meeting commenced by welcoming Candace Frump as a new board member, with district treasurer Carrie Bir conducting the swearing-in ceremony. Jeremy Lamb was elected for the position of board president, and Mike Gorman was elected as vice president.

Superintendent David Moss expressed gratitude to the school board members, acknowledging the often-overlooked nature of their service. Moss presented certificates to the board members, recognizing their dedicated efforts as they balance their responsibilities with this “second job.”

A notable presentation during the meeting came from AJ Avery, the dean of students, and Lorinda Ottaway, the middle school principal. They introduced a mentorship program where students mentor their peers who may be facing challenges. The program has shown improvement not only in academic performance, but also in building meaningful connections among students.

During the presentation, mentor Maria Jones shared her experience: “You build a personal relationship with them, and you really want to see them succeed. It’s so nice to see how willing my mentee was to learn, and I’m so grateful for the experience because it’s taught me a lot too.”

Jones emphasized the positive impact of getting to know students from different grades, fostering a sense of community.

Mia McCarty, inspired by her mentorship experience, expressed a newfound aspiration to become a teacher. Lamb highlighted the invaluable life skill of being both a mentee and a mentor, emphasizing the importance of human connections in personal and professional growth.

Avery noted that the mentorship program is still in its pilot phase, with just five weeks of data. Despite the initial stage, they have observed significant growth, not only academically but also in life skills crucial for the workforce.

“We’re excited to see what happens next because we’ve already demonstrated significant growth in just five weeks,” said Avery.

The mentors present at the meeting, including Maria Jones, Hayden Meeker, Alexis Dingman, and Mia McCarty, and mentee Reagan Welch, showcased the positive impact of the program.