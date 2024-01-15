LEES CREEK — East Clinton won a couple of matches and finished fourth Saturday at the East Clinton Varsity Duals at ECHS.

The Astros defeated Cincinnati Country Day and North College Hill. They were defeated by West Union, Middletown and Greeneview.

Individually, Curtis Singleton went 5-0 at 144 pounds while Chris Rider (138) and Avery Hughes (150) were both 4-1. Hudson Singer posted three wins at 165 while Thomas Hood won two matches at 157.

“We had some very exciting matches throughout the day,” East Clinton coach Doug Stehlin said. “Curtis won a match by pin in overtime. Avery and Thomas both won a match by pin in the last few seconds of their matches while trailing on the scoreboard.”

The Astros will host Waverly in a dual 6 p.m. Friday. The night will consist of matches at the varsity, junior high and youth levels.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2024

East Clinton Duals

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 30, Cin Country Day 12

Greeneview 78, East Clinton 6

Middletown 42, East Clinton 18

East Clinton 30, North College Hill 12

West Union 30, East Clinton 24