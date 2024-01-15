NEW RICHMOND — Ending a six-game losing streak, Blanchester defeated New Richmond 49-40 Saturday.

Blanchester is 2-12. New Richmond is 3-11.

Shelbie Panetta had a dominant game for the Wildcats with 14 points, 12 rebounds. She made 4 of 10 field goals and 6 of 7 free throws. The rest of the BHS team was 11 for 64 from the field and 0 for 5 from the line.

The Blanchester defense held New Richmond to 15 for 74 shooting.

SUMMARY

Jan 13, 2024

@New Richmond High School

Blanchester 49, New Richmond 40

BL^8^13^16^12^^49

NR^10^7^9^14^^40

(49) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Roy 3-0-2-8 Coyle 5-0-0-10 Tipton 1-0-0-2 Trovillo 3-0-0-6 Abbott 1-0-0-2 Panetta 4-0-6-14 Kelly 3-0-1-7 TOTALS 20-0-9-49

(40) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hughes 0-0-0-0 Kirk 5-3-1-14 Miller 3-0-4-10 Schuster 1-0-1-3 Steelman 6-1-0-13 Catron 0-0-0-0 Gould 0-0-0-0 Redmond 0-0-0-0 Stoffel 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 15-4-6-40

FIELD GOALS: BL (20-68) Panetta 4-10; NR (15-74)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: BL (0-5); NR (4-20)

FREE THROWS: BL (9-13) Panetta 6-7; NR (6-12)

REBOUNDS: BL-46 (Panetta 12 Trovillo 10 Kelly 9 Roy 5 Coyle 5 Abbott 3 Tipton 2); NR-45 (Kirk 9 Miller 9 Schuster 7)

ASSISTS: BL-7 (Trovillo 3 Tipton 2 Abbott 2); NR-9 (Kirk 3 Schuster 3)

STEALS: BL-5 (Coyle 2 Trovillo 2 Roy 1); NR-11 (Kirk 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: BL-5 (Kelly 2 Trovillo 2 Tipton 1); NR-11 (Schuster 4 Hughes 3)

TURNOVERS: BL-17; NR-17