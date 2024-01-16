SABINA — The spotlight has been shining brightly on Clinton County lately — with not one, but two cinematic productions.

The last couple of weeks, as reported by the News Journal, locals were star-struck with the filming of the movie, “Nutcrackers,” starring Ben Stiller, in downtown Wilmington. Late last week, Stiller thanked community members for their hospitality during the filming.

In late 2023, the Village of Sabina took center stage as Kim’s Classic Diner played a significant role in a Lifetime movie titled “Diner for Two,” slated for release on various streaming services in December 2024. This unexpected cinematic opportunity propelled the charming diner, owned by Kim Starr and her husband Ken, into the limelight, captivating filmmakers with its authentic charm and rich history.

Originally a 1946 diner from Route 6 in New York, Kim’s Classic Diner found its new home in Sabina in 2002 when the Starrs acquired and meticulously restored it. Officially opening its doors in 2003, the diner stands as a testament to preservation, retaining much of its original interior, including booths, countertops, stools, floor tiles, woodworking, and menu boards. The dedication to preserving its vintage charm even extended to the restoration of some original equipment, such as the re-chroming of the stools, as explained by Starr.

Starr reflects on the historic significance of the diner, saying, “It’s always exciting because this is the second movie that’s been filmed here. The first movie was a 1936 gangster movie. It’s always interesting to keep the history going with the diner from where it started in ‘46. There is a lot of history within the diner. It’s been in the Saturday Evening Post Magazine up in New York and a lot of diner books, and an AT&T commercial as well.”

Starr explained that the movie producers found the diner because it is registered as a historical landmark.

Wilmington News Journal reporter Serena Hammond played a role in the film. Hammond talked about her experience during filming:

“I had the unique privilege of immersing myself in this film, securing a small speaking role that added an extra layer of surrealism to the experience. Throughout the entire production, the talented cast and dedicated crew showcased unwavering kindness and professionalism, becoming a true reflection of the warmth that defines our close-knit community.

“I’m also thrilled to share that I had the opportunity to witness firsthand the kindness of the cast and crew. As a local news reporter, I not only covered the production but also had the privilege of being an extra in another film being shot in Lebanon, Ohio with the same production company, Cinemapro Studios. It’s truly exciting to see the positive impact of these cinematic endeavors on our community, fostering connections and making lasting memories. Stay tuned for more details as we countdown the months until the release, and be on the lookout for another article in the future with information on where to catch the movie streaming and additional insights.”