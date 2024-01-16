MOWRYSTOWN — Using a big third quarter, Whiteoak defeated East Clinton 37-32 Monday in girls basketball on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the WHS gym.

East Clinton is 2-13 on the year. Whiteoak is 11-5.

Lauren Runyon had 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal for the Astros.

Kara Ward led Whiteoak with 13 points, seven of those coming from the free throw line in the third period.

East Clinton led 19-17 at the half but Whiteoak outscored EC 12-3 in the third, buoyed by Ward’s free throw success.

SUMMARY

Jan 15, 2024

@Whiteoak High School

Whiteoak 37 East Clinton 32

W^10^7^12^8^^37

EC^10^9^3^10^32

(32) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Reynolds 1-0-0-2 Schiff 0-0-1-1 Hadley 3-1-1-8 Runyon 5-0-1-11 Tate 2-1-0-5 Reed 0-0-0-0 Scott 2-1-0-5 Arnold 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 13-3-3-32

(37) WHITEOAK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McMullen 2-1-0-5 Monteith 1-1-0-3 Hamm 2-1-1-6 Ward 2-0-9-13 Roberts 2-0-0-4 Parr 2-1-1-6 Thompson 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 11-4-11/22-37

FIELD GOALS: EC (13-47) Hadley 3-4

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (3-10)

FREE THROWS: EC (3-10)

REBOUNDS: EC-38 (Runyon 11 Hadley 7 Tate 7 Reynolds 5 Schiff 4 Scott 3 Reed 2)

ASSISTS: EC-6 (Runyon 2 Tate 2 Reed 1 Hadley 1)

STEALS: EC-7 (Hadley 3 Schiff 1 Runyon 1 Arnold 1 Tate 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-5 (Hadley 3 Runyon 2)

TURNOVERS: EC-27