WILMINGTON — Insight Pipe Contracting, a contractor for the City of Wilmington, will be lining sanitary sewers in several parts of town beginning Wednesday, according to a news release.

Much of the work will be in the Denver Addition area, but the project will also involve a few other locations. The work will be completed over the course of two or three days.

According to the city’s department of service and safety, the project will increase the lifespan of the sewer mains by 20 years or more, avoiding costly and messy sewer main replacements. In this process, a plastic liner will be placed inside the existing pipe, in effect creating a new pipe inside the old one. The liner is inserted cold, then heated to cure so the cold weather will not diminish the product. Each sewer main will be accessed through existing manholes.

The process should have little effect on residents. Soon after the liner is placed, robotic equipment will cut holes where the lateral from each residence connects to the main. Sewer department employees are going door-to-door with specific details in each affected neighborhood.

Any questions should be directed to the Wastewater Department at 937-382-2413.

The following streets are within the project scope:

• Fischer Street, between Lincoln Street and Virginia Circle

• Lee Lane

• Brooke Boulevard

• Kathryn Drive, west side, starting from Florence Avenue

• Howard Street, at south end

• Thorne Avenue, south of the school entrance

• North Mulberry Street, south of Vine Street

• Vine Street, from Valley Street to Grove Street

• South South Street, south of State Route 134

• West Main Street, between Hale Street and Josephine Street

• Timber Lane, near cul-de-sac

The sewer mains included in the project are depicted in dark blue on the attached maps.