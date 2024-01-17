The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Standout for Urkaine cancelled

Due to dangerously low temperatures, this Saturday’s Standout for Ukraine, sponsored by Clinton County A.C.T., is cancelled.

Candidate forum to be held

The Clinton County Republican Central Committee will host a candidate forum on Monday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington High School Auditeria. All local county candidates are invited to attend. All residents of Clinton County are encouraged to come and meet the candidates. Candidates will give an opening introduction. Written questions from the audience will be taken and moderator will ask questions. Candidates will give a closing statement. For more information you may contact: chairman, Jim Rankin at: [email protected]

Blanchester community blood drive to be held

Join the mission of National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in January and February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

Free dinner to be held at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25 in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: spaghetti and meat sauce; garlic toast, green beans, desserts and drinks; plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Winter Hike at Cowan Lake State Park to be held

The fifth-annual Winter Hike at Cowan Lake State Park will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27. The event will feature one and three-mile naturalist-guided hikes, starting at the Campground Commissary from 10 a.m. Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring your hiking poles. Donations to Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park will be accepted for a warm meal of bean soup, cornbread, beverages, and homemade sweet treats. Additionally, at 2 p.m., the Environmental Education Center will host Native American ODNR Naturalist Talon Silverhorn, who will present a brief history of the Shawnee People.

NWS to conduct storm spotter course

The National Weather Service will be conducting a Storm Spotter Course in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The course is open to the public and there are no prerequisite trainings required to attend. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend need to register via the Clinton County EMA website at https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/storm-spotter-training-2024. Location of the training is at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington. For more information about this release, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382- 6673.