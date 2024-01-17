WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce has announced the promotion of Kaitlin Armstrong from part-time Local First project manager to full-time assistant director, according to a Chamber news release.

This move reflects Armstrong’s talent and outstanding contributions to the organization since joining the staff in May 2023, the release states, as well as the board of directors’ vision and strategic decision to strengthen its leadership team.

“Kaitlin brings a fresh and creative perspective to the Chamber and her new role allows her to work in a greater capacity and much more holistically with all of our Chamber members, partners, and programs,” said Chamber Board President Jonathan McKay. “Throughout and even before her time with the Chamber, Kaitlin has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a commitment to local businesses and the entire community.”

Armstrong is a native of Clinton County and a recent graduate from Wilmington College with a bachelor of arts in communication arts with a concentration in digital media production, a minor in art, and participation in the honors program. She has been actively involved throughout the community, and in recent years, local businesses and their growth have become a central part of her interest in communication and digital media.

Armstrong expressed, “I am so blessed and honored to dedicate more time assisting our community in any way that I can. The more time I have spent serving the Clinton County community, the more I have grown to love not only its businesses and citizens, but its landscape and character. I hope to make a positive impact in Clinton County and working with the Chamber has opened up far more opportunity and potential than I ever dreamed. I am delighted to be working full-time with an executive director and board who believe in our efforts and cannot wait for our plans to come to life.”

“Kaitlin is a perfect fit for the Chamber and our members,” said Dessie Rogers, Chamber executive director. “Her new role as assistant director brings greater capacity that will allow us to expand upon current member benefits and create new initiatives to bring even more value to every Chamber member. I’m beyond excited to have Kaitlin stepping into this expanded position and about the new projects that we already have planned for 2024.”

The addition of a monthly “Camera Ready: Chamber Headshot Experience” and a “Monthly Member Showcase,” as well as the introduction of quarterly “Eat. Meet. Repeat: Chamber Connections Mixers,” a series of new and improved “Lunch & Learns,” and a regular “Chamber Chats” guest spot on Real Roots Radio are just some of the new projects that the Chamber is launching in 2024 to better serve its membership through increased marketing, networking, and educational opportunities.

“I am confident that this promotion will lead to even greater opportunities for our members and the broader community to connect, collaborate, and grow together,” continued Rogers. “We encourage everyone to stay connected with the Chamber and learn more about these and other Chamber benefits and initiatives at www.wccchamber.com and on Facebook @wccchamber and @localfirstcc.”