BLANCHESTER — A local business is looking to revamp a local restaurant damaged by a fire, and the Village of Blanchester is thrilled about its upcoming return.

JSL Home Repair was working on the clean-out and renovation of the China Dragon restaurant on Monday.

“We will work diligently to get the doors opened back up for you,” JSL communicated in a Facebook post in the Blanchester Community Board group.

Nina Lambcke, the officer manager of JSL, told the News Journal that Lin Fin Wing, the China Dragon owner, reached out and hired them in November to help with repairs.

“We got a couple dumpsters full (on Monday’s cleanup) and we’re replacing the roof as soon as the weather improves,” said Lambcke. “We’re replacing the brick wall where the fire started and gutting the whole back setting.”

She added they’re planning on installing fire retardant equipment, along with replacing the windows and doors. She said they may have to do work on the plumbing as well.

The restaurant caught fire in June 2023. The Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department was dispatched to the restaurant on East Main Street after receiving a call of heavy smoke coming out the back of the building.

Charlie Pell, safety officer for the Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department, told the News Journal at the time that since this was a commercial fire, it would be investigated by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Facebook post received a positive response from the community, according to Lambcke. She added that when discussing van parking with the police department, she could hear people celebrating the work being done on the restaurant.

“They’re all excited to get it open and restarted,” she said. “If weather cooperates, the repair work could be completed within 60 days.”

