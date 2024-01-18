The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Clark Twp. Trustees to hold special meeting

The Clark Township Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting Jan. 22 9 a.m. in the township building. The purpose of this meeting will be to approve the 2024 budget and permanent appropriations.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Wilmington City School Board to meet

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the library at Wilmington High School located at 300 Richardson Place, Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Family & Children First Council to meet

The Clinton County Family & Children First Council will hold its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:50 a.m. (business) and from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (presentations and networking). The meeting will be held at the Clinton County Job & Family Services office, 1025 S. South St. in Wilmington. The public is invited. For more information, contact Maggie Henry, FCFC coordinator, via email at [email protected].

Community Action to hold board meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting on Jan. 24 at 100 Commons Lane, Wilmington at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held in-person and is open to the public.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.