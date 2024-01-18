WILMINGTON — Wilmington Mayor Patrick Haley honored 2023 NCAA D-III High Jump Co-Champion Brady Vilvens — a Wilmington resident — with a proclamation lauding both his athletic prowess and sportsmanship. He also displayed the sign that will be added to Wilmington’s Hometown Champions signpost located at multiple entrances to the community.

The then Wilmington College sophomore won the title as a member of WC’s track and field team at the NCAA D-III National Track and Field Championships held in May.

Haley’s presentation was part of the College’s celebration of Vilvens’ accomplishment at halftime of the WC men’s basketball team’s victory over Ohio Northern Wednesday night. The Athletic Dept. presented Vilvens with his national championship ring.

Quakers track and field Coach Rom Combs shared the story of Vilvens’ surprise title in which he far exceeded expectations at his first D-III National Championships. The meet came down to two final competitors, Vilvens and a high jumper from Tufts University, after no jumper cleared 6-11. A jump-off at a lower height was ready to ensue but the Tufts athlete, who had injured himself on his final attempt at 6-11, dropped out of the competition. All Vilvens needed to do was continue jumping to win the title. He instead also dropped out so the two finalists could share the championship.

Haley noted that Vilvens showed “remarkable athletic prowess,” but his act of sportsmanship “transcended mere athletic achievement” and stands as the “embodiment of true character.”

“Brady’s selfless gesture of sharing the title with a fellow high jump finalist who faced an unfortunate injury stands as a testament to exemplary sportsmanship,” Haley said. “Brady is a true champion in every sense.”