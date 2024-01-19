FRANKLIN — Kensie Black scored 13 of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter as Franklin pulled away for a 61-44 win over Clinton-Massie Thursday night.

Clinton-Massie trailed by five, 41-36, after three but Black “simply caught fire shooting the ball,” CM coach Hilma Crawford said.

“And we had trouble scoring the ball,” he added.

Clinton-Massie was held to eight points in the fourth, five of those by Rylee Long.

“I thought Rylee played within herself and played well, as did Laila Davis,” Crawford said.

Davis finished with 11 points and Long scored 10. Alex Pence had four assists and four steals. Hailey Myers grabbed eight rebounds.

The Falcons fall to 4-10 on the year. The Wildcats also are 4-10.

CM had trouble scoring close to the basket, making just 8 of 25 shots in the paint.

SUMMARY

Jan 18, 2024

@Franklin High School

Wildcats 61, Falcons 44

CM^10^12^14^8^^44

F^16^11^14^20^^61

(44) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 2-1-0-5 Redman 2-1-0-5 Pence 1-0-0-2 Bowman 3-1-2-9 Davis 4-0-3-11 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Swope 1-0-0-2 Long 4-2-0-10 Cartner 0-0-0-0 Collett 0-0-0-0 Sandlin 0-0-0-0 Green 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-5-5/8-44

(61) FRANKLIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Berry 3-0-5-11 Black 10-5-1-26 Truesdell 8-2-0-18 Parker 1-1-0-3 Whaley 1-1-0-3 Ivy 0-0-0-0 Finton 0-0-0-0 Wilburn 0-0-0-0 Blevins 0-0-0-0 Blade 0-0-0-0 Shultz 0-0-0-0 Wulf 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-9-6/12-61

FIELD GOALS: F (23-48); CM (17-55) Davis 4-7 Myers 2-5 Redman 2-5)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: F (9-17); CM (5-18)

FREE THROWS: F (6-12); CM (5-8)

REBOUNDS: F-27; CM-29 (Myers 8 Swope 5 Pence 4 Bowman 4 Long 3 Redman 3 Davis 2 Sandlin 1)

ASSISTS: CM-15 (Pence 4 Swope 3 Long 2 Bowman 2 Davis 1 Redman 1 Bayless 1 Myers 1)

STEALS: CM-13 (Pence 4 Long 3 Bayless 2 Myers 1 Swope 1 Redman 1 Bowman 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-1 (Bayless 1)

TURNOVERS: F-22; CM-13