WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education has made the decision to close the East End Preschool at the end of this school year as a cost-savings measure. The plan is to then later sell the over 100-year-old building on Rombach Avenue and its property.

On Thursday, the board members met to discuss school and extra-curricular fees and other potential cuts for the 2024-25 school year. The board members and administration also agreed that, regardless of the upcoming results of the March ballot initiative, they would be closing down the East End Preschool at 769 Rombach Ave.

Wilmington City Schools Superintendent Jim Brady confirmed with the News Journal that the main reason why the school will be shut down is as a cost-saving measure. Brady advised that the upkeep for the building is too much when “we’re trying to remain fiscally responsible.”

According to a release from Wilmington City Schools, the district would save “approximately $100,000 annually in operational costs.”

The release went on to say the move would be in line with research showing “half day four different” preschool classes moving to Holmes will help with the children’s’ transition to kindergarten.

The four preschool classrooms and the teachers will transfer over to Holmes Elementary.

The district has placed a 1% earned income tax levy on the March 19 ballot to support current expenses and ongoing permanent improvements. A release from the school district advises the earned income tax “does not tax retirement income, interest, dividends, capital gains, or social security.”

The most recent proposed income tax levy failed by a slim margin at the November election.

Potential cuts

The board discussed a resolution to implement certain cuts for the 2024-2025 school year if the March tax levy doesn’t pass. These potential cuts were previously discussed at other board meetings.

The cuts proposed include no transportation provided for 9-12 grade students, and school fees – $35 per kindergarten-fifth grader, $100 per sixth-eighth grader, and a minimum $100 for 9-12 students,

“If the levy passes in March, the 1% Earned Income Tax would start on January 1, 2025. The District would utilize carryover funds until receiving income tax in April 2025, thus avoiding implemented fees and reductions outlined above,” the release stated. “If the levy fails, the District will implement the above plan beginning with the 2024-25 school year to address the average annual deficit of $4.7 million.”

For more information about the cuts and other financial information, the school district advises locals to visit wilmingtoncityschools.com/levy. They can also call the WCS Treasurer’s Office at 937-382-1641.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574