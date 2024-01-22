WILMINGTON — During Monday morning’s Clinton County Commissioners’ meeting, Joshua Day took the opportunity to introduce himself to the commissioners. Day is running at the March Republican primary for state representative of District 71.

Day, an aerospace engineer with an eight-year tenure in the Air Force, provided a personal touch to his introduction.

“My family moved here in 2020. I’ve been school board president in Xenia for the past two years. Through all that, I wanted to get involved for my kids. I’ve got four kids, ages 8 down to 2,” Day said.

Expressing concern about what he perceived as dysfunction in the Statehouse, Day advocated for a shift from emotional decision-making to a more logical, data-driven approach.

“Give me some numbers and data, and let’s make decisions on what’s good for our communities,” he urged, positioning himself as an advocate for evidence-based policy making.

Day addressed critical issues affecting local governments, including homelessness in urban areas like Xenia and Wilmington. He emphasized the need to reinstate the Local Government Fund, allowing communities more control over their tax dollars. Additionally, he tackled challenges such as property tax valuations and the high cost of childcare hindering workforce participation.

On the topic of solar energy, Day outlined his approach, emphasizing the importance of community buy-in and thorough environmental impact studies before supporting industrial solar projects. “I would need the support of not just the one farmer but all the land around because that affects everybody, it’s not just that area,” he said.

Commissioner president Mike McCarty spearheaded discussions on homelessness, housing, and mental health. McCarty emphasized the imperative for the state to assume greater responsibility in addressing mental health concerns, advocating for practical and effective solutions.

In response to commissioner Brenda Woods’s suggestion of increased availability, Day expressed agreement, saying, “I don’t see how you can be a representative of your district when I believe 40% of our district is here in Clinton County, so you have to be available to them, too.”

Also running in the Republican primary for District 71 representative are Levi Dean, Robert Fudge and Tyler Scott.