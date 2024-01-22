WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested an 18-year-old Midland male for allegedly resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and alleged assault at 11:11 p.m. on January 18. According to the report, deputies responded to a possible fight at a Fawley Lane residence in Midland. A 38-year-old male and Sheriff’s deputy was listed as a victim. No injuries were reported. Neither drugs nor alcohol were listed as being involved.

• At 4:44 p.m. on January 21, deputies located a “disorderly subject” that had an active warrant on State Route 350 East in Cuba/Washington Township, according to the report. Deputies later found suspected narcotics on the subject – a 43-year-old Clarksville female. The report lists the suspect narcotics as a white substance.

• At 7:23 p.m. on January 18, deputies received a report of someone making and using counterfeit money to pay for items in Clarksville. Deputies collected an HP computer as evidence. No suspect was listed in the report.

• At 3:37 p.m. on January 3, adult probation contacted the Sheriff’s office regarding a female subject who had allegedly tampered with a urine test. A 36-year-old Hillsboro female was listed as the suspect.

• At 12:26 p.m. on January 3, deputies received a report of a breaking and entering at a barn on Gallimore Road in Sabina/Liberty Township. No items were reported stolen. A 65-year-old Port William female was listed as a victim.

• At 7:54 p.m. on January 2, a male subject reported “possible mortgage fraud and predatory lending,” according to the report. No suspects were listed in the report. No further details were listed.

• At 12:59 p.m. on January 5, a 19-year-old Blanchester female made a report of fraud. The report lists a “forged social security number” as a stolen item. The incident took place at the 5000 block of State Route 133 North in Wilmington/Vernon Township. No further details were listed.

• At 8:45 a.m. on January 10, two subjects reported someone broke into their vehicles overnight while they were parked at the 100 block of Gano Road in Liberty Township. The report indicates a Glock X43 firearm and $75 worth of miscellaneous items were stolen. A 23-year-old Xenia female and a 22-year-old Waverly male were listed as the victims.

