The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Blanchester community blood drive to be held

Join the mission of National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Jan. 25 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive, or the Solvita Dayton Center in January and February will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

C4 Awards celebration to be held

The Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CCCVB), along with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, invite you to a night of community celebration on Friday, Jan. 26. The CCCVB will hold its Annual Meeting, and then the winners of the 2023 Clinton County Community Champions, or “C4,” Awards will be announced in partnership with both organizations. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Murphy Theatre, with a ticketed VIP dinner beginning at 5 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. All ticket holders are invited to an afterparty celebration following the ceremony, also at the Murphy Theatre, featuring a DJ, dancing, photo booth, mask contest, and concessions at Charlie’s. Tickets are on sale now at: www.themurphytheatre.org.

Winter Hike at Cowan Lake State Park to be held

The fifth-annual Winter Hike at Cowan Lake State Park will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27. The event will feature one and three-mile naturalist-guided hikes, starting at the Campground Commissary from 10 a.m. Please dress appropriately for the weather and bring your hiking poles. Donations to Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park will be accepted for a warm meal of bean soup, cornbread, beverages, and homemade sweet treats. Additionally, at 2 p.m., the Environmental Education Center will host Native American ODNR Naturalist Talon Silverhorn, who will present a brief history of the Shawnee People.

Clinton Co. A.C.T. to host Conversation that Counts

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) hosts the first of two public Conversations that Counts, from 2:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Wilmington Public Library Kirk Room, on “Project 2025,” the Republican presidential transition plan. A limited number of copies of the introduction and forward will be available. The entire document is available at www.project2025.org.

Clinton Co. A.C.T. to host Conversation that Counts

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) hosts a second Conversation that Counts, from 2:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, in the Wilmington Public Library Kirk Room, on “Project 2025,” the Republican presidential transition plan. A limited number of copies of the introduction and forward will be available. The entire document is available at www.project2025.org.

Candidate forum for state, federal races scheduled

The Clinton County Republican Central Committee will host a candidate forum for state and federal races on Monday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington High School Auditeria. All state and federal candidates are invited to attend. The agenda for the contested races will follow a similar format to that which will be used on the Jan. 22 local forum. Candidates will give an opening introduction. Written questions from the audience will be taken and moderator will ask questions. Candidates will give a closing statement. For more information, please contact chairman Jim Rankin at: [email protected]

Clinton Co. A.C.T. to host Conversation that Counts

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) hosts a public Conversation that Counts, from 2:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 in the Wilmington Public Library Kirk Room, on “Critical Race Theory: Information and Disinformation,” led by Dr. Joy Cowdery, former professor of education at Muskingum University.

NWS to conduct storm spotter course

The National Weather Service will be conducting a Storm Spotter Course in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The course is open to the public and there are no prerequisite trainings required to attend. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend need to register via the Clinton County EMA website at https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/storm-spotter-training-2024. Location of the training is at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington. For more information about this release, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382- 6673.