BLANCHESTER — After a solid start, Blanchester struggled through the middle of the game and lost to Georgetown 54-47 Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division play at the BHS gym.

The Wildcats fall to 4-10 overall, 1-6 in league play.

The G-Men are 8-8 overall and 5-4 in the National Division.

Evan Malott scored six of Blanchester’s 13 points in the opening period and the Wildcats led by two after one.

Jansen Wymer had a solid second period but so did the G-Men. Blanchester trailed 24-20 at the half with Wymer scored eight points.

Georgetown began to slowly pull away in the third, building its lead to 38-28 by the end of the period. Wymer and Malott, who led BHS in the first half, were scoreless in the third.

Wymer found the mark in the final period, though, scoring 10 of the team’s 19 points Malott also got back on track with six in the fourth.

But Georgetown maintained its lead and held on for the win.

Wymer finished with 18 points while Malott had 12. Bryce Sipple and Kaden Cromer had seven points each. Xander Culberson had two points and Nick Taylor scored one.