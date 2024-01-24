ADELPHI, MD — Alyssa J. Chmidling, of Clarksville, earned a bachelor of science in business administration from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2023.

Chmidling was one of more than 8,358 students worldwide who earned degrees from UMGC in the fall. Graduates came from all 50 states, three U.S. territories, and 24 countries.

According to a news release, University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland.

For more information, visit umgc.edu.