CLINTON COUNTY — The March primary election will include several issues locally, including two returning issues.

Village of Blanchester officials hope to succeed this time around with its proposed 1% earned income tax to help fund the police department. If passed, it would go into effect on July 1 and last for six years.

Blanchester Mayor John Carman told the News Journal that if this doesn’t pass, it would mean the village’s police budget would be reduced by 40% and could result in a “significant reduced” presence of police in the village.

The village previously tried to enact it as an village ordinance in May, but due to objections from locals — in particular, due to them not having the proper council votes needed — village officials decided in December to put it on the March ballot.

The Clinton-Massie Local School District is looking to renew its 0.5% earned income tax for five years for “the purpose of current expenses,” according to the Board of Election’s website. The levy was first passed in May 2019.

The News Journal reported back in April 2019 that a major goal of the income tax was to stabilize finances to help expand the opportunities for the students’ needs and abilities, along with strengthening the training and longevity of the staff.

The News Journal reached out to Clinton-Massie Superintendent David Moss for comment about the renewal Wednesday, but did not immediately hear back from him.

The Wilmington City School District is hoping to succeed this time with its proposed 1% earned income tax. According to the Clinton County Board of Elections website, it lists the proposal as lasting for five years if voters approve it. It would go toward paying for current expenses.

The school district previously attempted to pass this levy, most recently in the November election, and it failed by a slim margin (3,292 against it, 3,229 for it). The Wilmington School Board approved the March levy at its December meeting.

“The levy is estimated to raise $5 million annually for the purpose of current expenses and general ongoing permanent improvements. Earned income includes only employee compensation and self-employment income. This will not affect retirement income, social security, interest, dividends, capital gains, and unemployment benefits,” stated a release from Jennifer Swindler, administrative assistant to WCS Superintendent Jim Brady in December.

At a special meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18, the school board announced the potential cuts that would be made in the 2024-2025 school year if this levy fails. These included no transportation provided for 9-12 grade students, and school fees – $35 per kindergarten-fifth grader, $100 per sixth-eighth grader, and a minimum $100 for 9-12 students.

