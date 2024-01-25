SEARCY, ARK — Faith Carpenter, of Lynchburg, is one of more than 300 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2023 during a commencement ceremony on Dec. 16.

Carpenter received a bachelor of science in psychology.

Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and University College.

University President Mike Williams recognized the candidates as they were recommended by the faculty for graduation.

