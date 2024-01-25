TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — Two students from Wilmington were named to the University of Alabama Dean’s List for the fall term — Barek Bennett and Drake Bennett.

A total of 13,950 students enrolled during fall semester 2023 at the University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university.