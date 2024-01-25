MILWAUKEE, WISC. — Hudson Lundt, from Blanchester, was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s Dean’s List for the 2023 fall semester.

Lundt is pursuing a bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

MSOE encourages excellence in academic achievement and, as a result, publishes the Dean’s List and Honors List each fall and spring semester, according to a news release.

Students taking undergraduate courses who have earned at least 12 credits in residence at MSOE, are in good academic standing, and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher are on the Dean’s List. Students on that list who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.” Students with a term GPA of 3.20 or higher, who are not on the Dean’s List, are on the Honors List.

Milwaukee School of Engineering (www.msoe.edu) is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow, according to a release. The independent, non-profit university has about 2,800 students and was founded in 1903.