Southern State Community College will host a series of professional development courses open to the public. The first session begins Feb. 28, and registration is required.

Designed to meet the evolving needs in the workplace, this program will offer a variety of specialized courses, according to a news release. Whether an individual is a seasoned professional looking to improve management skills or just entering the workforce, this program will address common practices in the employment setting as well as enhance management expertise.

Filomena Nelson, owner of APEx Training Associates, leads the sessions. With 25 years of experience as a coach, facilitator, and educator, Nelson’s expertise and focus are on communication skills, leadership development, and organizational development. She has partnered extensively with both individuals and teams, enhancing their skills to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced, always-changing work environments.

Each session is $175 and consists of a one-day, four-hour module with a certificate of completion provided at the end of the training. There is a cap of 25 registrants, so early registration is encouraged. Attendees can pick and choose which topics they are most interested in.

Programming offered at the Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive in Hillsboro, includes:

Assertive Communication Skills – Wed., February 28 from 8 a.m. – 12 noon

Navigating Difficult Conversations – Thurs., March 21 from 8 a.m. – 12 noon

Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace – Thurs., April 4 from 8 a.m. – 12 noon

Strategies for Improving Relationships with Colleagues – Thurs., April 4 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Communication 360 – Tues., April 16 from 8 a.m. – 12 noon

Coaching – Inspiring Personal Growth – Tues, April 16 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Managing Conflict with Confidence – Tues., May 14 from 8 a.m. – 12 noon

Adapting to and Leading Change – Tues., May 14 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Customer Service – Building Better Relationships with Customers – Thurs., May 30 from 8 a.m. – 12 noon

Programming offered at the Brown Co. Campus, 351 Brooks-Malott Rd. in Mt. Orab, includes:

Navigating Difficult Conversations – Wed., March 20 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Assertive Communication Skills – Wed., April 3 from 8 a.m. – 12 noon

Managing Conflict with Confidence – Wed., May 15 from 8 a.m. – 12 noon

“We are excited to offer these professional development courses as part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and success of individuals in our community,” said Amy McClellan, executive director of workforce development at Southern State Community College. “By providing accessible and high-quality learning experiences, we strive to contribute to the development of a skilled and competitive workforce.”

To learn more about these professional development opportunities, please call McClellan at 800-628-7722, Ext. 3510 or email [email protected].

To register, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/short-term-training/professional-development-registration.shtml.