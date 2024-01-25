SABINA — At the start of the East Clinton Local Schools Board of Education meeting on Tuesday night, attention turned to the swearing-in of board members.

District treasurer John Stanley administered the oath of office to Brad Woodruff, a newly-elected member, and Amy Zimmerman, who is returning to the board.

Linda Compton was elected as board president at an organizational meeting held earlier in January, and Robert Carey was elected as vice president.

New Vienna Elementary School Principal Suzanne Arthur provided department reports, highlighting positive developments. In terms of academics, the district is collaborating with the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) to evaluate high-quality instructional materials. Arthur emphasized their proactive approach, already working on a reading curriculum aligned with House Bill 33 requirements.

Arthur shared insights from staff surveys, indicating the importance of incorporating a variety of texts, promoting high student engagement, implementing Tier 1 differentiation, and ensuring user-friendly materials with professional development.

She also reported on a successful K1 Star Reader Night, an after-school reading event for kindergarten and first-grade students. Penny Adams and her team organized the event, centered around “Pete the Cat” books, with 40 kindergarten through first grade students participating in various reading-themed activities and receiving prizes.

Arthur said, “It was a fun after school reading event for our kindergarten and first grade students and all students received a book to take home.”

Community involvement initiatives include Girl Scout meetings, a Father-Daughter dance scheduled for Feb. 24, and a PTO Skating Party on Feb. 28.

In addition, Michael Adams, the East Clinton High School principal, shared insights into ongoing efforts to enhance student behavior through the PBIS Tier system. He discussed the identification of “unauthorized locations,” such as students spending excessive time in the hallways. This observation prompted the exploration of “E pass,” a new implementation alongside the existing program. Teachers received training on E pass, a system allowing students to request hall passes through their computers, enabling the tracking of student movements and ensuring adherence to set parameters.

This proactive approach aims to create a conducive learning environment while promoting responsible student behavior, as explained by Adams.