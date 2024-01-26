Last week marked the end of “quitters’ week,” a time when the initial enthusiasm of our New Year’s resolutions died. Everyone who signed up for a gym membership still thinks they’re going to go, so they hold off canceling just long enough to forget they are being charged monthly. We all started off strong but failed to stay consistent. What if we turn the page on quitters’ week and usher in “Resolution 2.0?”

In my previous three articles, I extended an invitation for you to return to church. Allow me to extend that invitation once again: I encourage you to make a renewed resolution—right now—to come back to church.

You can restart your New Year’s Resolution immediately. Let’s affirm together: “I want to be spiritually healthy; I want to obey God; I want to be encouraged in my faith, and I want to encourage others in their faith.”

This resolution mirrors the actions of the very first church described in Acts 2:42: “They were continually devoting themselves to the apostles’ teaching and to the fellowship, to the breaking of bread and to the prayers.” (Acts 2:42)

“The breaking of bread” in the above passage could range from communal meals to proclaiming the Gospel of Jesus Christ while partaking in communion. I think the author is recording a church meal they ate together that ended with communion. The dedication to “the prayers” might involve memorized prayers or prayer hours reminiscent of the Temple practices (Acts 3:1), or the prayer traditions learned from Jesus and continued in the Upper Room (Acts 1:13-14), or maybe the rescue prayer the church was praying when Peter was in prison (Acts 12:12). Regardless, the Scripture emphasizes their collective prayer life.

The first church committed themselves to four pillars of a spiritual health: the apostles’ teaching, the fellowship, the breaking of bread, and the prayers. These four actions give nourishment for the body and the soul. The last two, the breaking of bread and the prayers, seem to be even better for our spiritual health when they are experienced together.

Now, some introspective questions: When was your last communion with Jesus Christ connected with your local congregation? When did you last engage in group prayer with fellow believers, seeking God’s intervention in your lives? Prayer in unity brings clarity to God’s movement, increasing shared joy. Communion, a reminder of Christ’s sacrifice, serves as a proclamation of His death and resurrection for our sins until His return. When did you last participate in this beautiful celebration with like-minded believers?

If it’s been a while, my intention isn’t to make you feel guilty but to remind you of the source of hunger within your soul. It’s a God-ordained emptiness, waiting to be filled with the prescribed spiritual nourishment that only God’s ordained life in Jesus Christ can provide.

Wilmington is home to several churches that offer more than just a place to attend—they offer a fellowship that grows us closer to Jesus Christ and to each other. If you are thinking about coming back to church but don’t know where to start, allow me to offer some suggestions. Feel free to contact me at [email protected], and I’d be happy to help you find a church home.

Dale McCamish is the pastor of Wilmington Church of Christ.