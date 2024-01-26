Does a new year inspire a re-evaluation of how the farm keeps financial records? If so, OSU Extension Clinton County is pleased to be offering a Farm Accounting Workshop with Quicken. This workshop will be held over two evenings, on March 6 and 7 from 6-8:30 p.m.

Quicken® is a simple cash accounting system. This single-entry system allows users to record all income and expenses of both the farm and family. It is popular with farmers due to the ease of data entry and its annual subscription price of $60 to $120. Maybe Quicken® has been thought about but you think it won’t work for a home and a farm business or you would like to see how it works before making the commitment of purchasing.

Workshop participants will use example farm data to learn how to set up accounts, categorize income and expenses, run tax reports, explore recording farm production data, track income/expenses across tax years, and cash flows by enterprise. Hands-on workshop uses an OSU Computer Lab with Quicken® Classic Deluxe software installed. Participants receive workshop manual/home reference with each registration. Participants must be familiar with keyboarding and using a computer mouse. This medium-paced workshop will use a variety of farming examples to maximize the learning experience.

Registration is $60 per farm business (two people per computer). Space is limited to 10 farm businesses/farm families. Registration deadline is one week prior to the workshop. Register and pay at the hosting OSU Extension Office or register online at: https://go.osu.edu/quicken and pay by credit card or pay at the hosting OSU Extension Office.

For more information call the Clinton County Extension office at 937-382-0901 or email [email protected]

Brooks Warner is the Ag & Natural Resources Educator at OSU Extension Clinton County.