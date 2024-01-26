WILMINGTON — In a hotly-contested game that was eventually decided at the free throw line, Clinton-Massie avenged an earlier loss to Wilmington, defeating the Hurricane Friday night at Fred Summers Court, 46-39.

The Falcons were spot-on at the line, connecting on 20 of 22 attempts, including 10 for 10 in the final period.

“That was the big difference tonight, we cashed in from the line and the kids wanted this one really bad,” said winning Falcon head coach Steve Graves.

The win was the Falcons’ third straight and their 10th on the season, while the Hurricane falls to 4-12 overall.

Each team was deliberate in their approach, as evidenced by the low scoring over the first three quarters. Massie held an 8-4 lead at the first quarter break, and led by two at halftime, 16-14. Each team scored 10 points during the third quarter, making it a 26-24 contest after three.

“The atmosphere was great and it’s safe to say Clinton County basketball is back,” Graves continued in his post-game remarks.

Graves pointed to a pair of big three-pointers being crucial in maintaining their lead. Avden Faucett nailed a trey to give Massie a seven-point advantage and when Wilmington was making a comeback, Jerry Trout nailed a rainbow corner shot, giving the Falcons a 38-33 cushion with just over 2:00 to play in regulation.

“Those were huge,” said Graves. “We needed someone to step up and (Avden) Faucett and then Jerry (Trout), on the out-of bounds play, it stopped their (Wilmington) momentum. We’ve been looking forward to the rematch after they beat us at our place, back in December. Mikey Brown is quite a player and we knew Wilmington would play tough here on their home floor. I’m just glad we got the win.”

In the Hurricane locker room, it was another frustrating night for Wilmington and head coach Jaevin Cumberland.

“Closing out games … it’s just something we have to figure out a way to do. We competed hard, but our crucial shots did not fall tonight,” he said.

Turning the ball over has been a problem for Wilmington, but the Hurricane committed just 10 against Massie.

Cale Wilson was the Falcons’ leading scorer with 16 points and was a perfect 10 for 10 from the line. Off the bench, Faucett added 12.

Although Wilmington contained Trout, who was limited to seven points, his trey virtually sealed the game for Clinton-Massie.

For Wilmington, Brown reached double figures with 15 and Alex Massie added nine points. Malachi Cumberland and Jayceon Kibler both were saddled with foul trouble, and Kibler was held to seven points, all in the second half.

SUMMARY

Jan 26, 2024

@Fred Summers Court

Falcons 46, Hurricane 39

CM^8^8^10^20^^46

W^4^10^10^15^^39

(46) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rodman 0-0-1-1, Theetge 2-0-2-6, Dillion 0-0-0-0, Flint 0-0-0-0, Faucett 2-2-6-12, Wilson 3-0-10-16, Trout 3-1-0-7, Leahy 0-0-1-1, Trampler 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 11-4-20-46.

(39) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 6-0-3-15, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Fickert 1-1-0-3, Platt 0-0-0-0, Cumberland 1-0-0-2, Custis 0-0-3-3, Massie 4-1-0-9, Kibler 2-0-3-7. TOTALS 14-2-9-39.