BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Buchtel 62, Akr. Garfield 50
Akr. Coventry 74, Ravenna 54
Akr. Ellet 78, Akr. East 66
Akr. Firestone 64, Akr. North 28
Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 61
Anna 63, Houston 23
Apple Creek Waynedale 58, Doylestown Chippewa 44
Arcadia 58, McComb 43
Arcanum 64, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48
Archbold 57, Delta 46
Arlington 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30
Ashland Crestview 60, Monroeville 43
Ashtabula Edgewood 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 51
Ashville Teays Valley 62, Bloom-Carroll 61
Attica Seneca E. 55, Carey 54
Atwater Waterloo 43, Mineral Ridge 24
Austintown-Fitch 61, Youngs. Boardman 26
Avon 56, N. Ridgeville 52
Barberton 57, Aurora 48
Bard Cleveland 62, Morgan 59
Barnesville 51, Shadyside 45
Batavia 58, New Richmond 53
Batavia Clermont NE 54, Lees Creek E. Clinton 20
Beaver Eastern 64, Oak Hill 32
Bedford 47, E. Cle. Shaw 36
Bellbrook 62, Monroe 48
Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 61, Mars Hill Academy 49
Beloit W. Branch 45, Alliance 40
Berea-Midpark 73, Amherst Steele 70, OT
Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44
Beverly Ft. Frye 66, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 35
Bidwell River Valley 51, Albany Alexander 50
Bishop Hartley 55, Cols. DeSales 48
Bishop Ready 58, Cols. Grandview Hts. 19
Blanchester 80, Felicity-Franklin 63
Bluffton 75, Van Wert Lincolnview 59
Botkins 63, Sidney Fairlawn 27
Bowling Green 54, Fremont Ross 50
Bradford 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 39
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52, Twinsburg 43
Bristol 63, Ashtabula St John 27
Brooklyn 47, Independence 40
Brookville 67, Middletown Madison Senior 48
Brunswick 71, Cle. Hts. 67
Burton Berkshire 54, Orwell Grand Valley 49
Caledonia River Valley 75, Marion Harding 65
Camden Preble Shawnee 79, Ansonia 54
Campbell Memorial 66, Garrettsville Garfield 46
Can. McKinley 65, Can. Glenoak 59
Can. South 62, New Franklin Manchester 53
Canal Fulton Northwest 69, Orrville 0
Canal Winchester 52, Dublin Scioto 47
Canfield 54, Warren Howland 37
Canfield S. Range 79, Hubbard 46
Carrollton 51, Salem 49
Casstown Miami E. 56, Milton-Union 29
Celina 64, Lima Bath 47
Chardon 65, Chagrin Falls Kenston 54
Chardon NDCL 64, Parma Padua 61
Chesapeake 50, South Point 47
Chesterland W. Geauga 79, Beachwood 58
Cin. Anderson 54, Cin. Walnut Hills 42
Cin. College Prep. 58, Cin. Oyler 41
Cin. Elder 45, Cin. St. Xavier 36
Cin. Gamble Montessori 59, Cin. SCPA 13
Cin. Mariemont 59, Cin. Madeira 45
Cin. Moeller 54, Cin. La Salle 38
Cin. NW 58, Oxford Talawanda 43
Cin. Oak Hills 35, Cin. Sycamore 32
Cin. Princeton 59, Mason 50
Cin. Turpin 65, Milford 62
Cin. Wyoming 64, Cin. Deer Park 39
Circleville Logan Elm 30, Circleville 28
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46, Wilmington 39
Clayton Northmont 59, Centerville 54
Cle. Glenville 80, Cle. E. Tech 61
Cle. John Marshall 64, Cle. Lincoln W. 39
Cle. Max Hayes 47, Cle. JFK 45
Cle. St Ignatius 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 54
Cle. VASJ 68, Hunting Valley University 65
Coldwater 58, Rockford Parkway 42
Collins Western Reserve 76, Greenwich S. Cent. 59
Cols. Africentric 85, Cols. Independence 41
Cols. Beechcroft 74, Cols. Mifflin 49
Cols. Eastmoor 76, West 68
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 55
Cols. Linden-McKinley 83, East 59
Cols. Northland 52, Cols. Centennial 39
Cols. St. Charles 47, Bishop Watterson 39
Cols. Walnut Ridge 72, Cols. Briggs 38
Columbia Station Columbia 46, Wellington 42
Columbiana 50, Youngs. Valley Christian 39
Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 47
Columbus South 87, Cols. Marion-Franklin 43
Convoy Crestview 52, Delphos Jefferson 37
Cory-Rawson 52, Lima Perry 35
Creston Norwayne 54, Smithville 43
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 71, Wooster Triway 59
Dalton 73, West Salem Northwestern 50
Day. Carroll 59, Cin. McNicholas 53
Day. Dunbar 58, Day. Thurgood Marshall 48
Day. Oakwood 72, Waynesville 64
Day. Ponitz Tech. 56, Day. Belmont 45
Day. Stivers 68, Day. Meadowdale 60
Defiance Tinora 55, Defiance Ayersville 54
Delaware Hayes 58, Worthington Kilbourne 48
Delphos St John’s 49, Versailles 47
Dover 51, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 49
Dresden Tri-Valley 73, McConnelsville Morgan 29
Dublin Jerome 48, Marysville 47
E. Can. 51, Strasburg 47
E. Palestine 77, Salineville Southern 57
Edgerton 49, Sherwood Fairview 44
Elida 56, Defiance 47
Elyria 61, Olmsted Falls 57, OT
Elyria Cath. 70, N. Olmsted 51
Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Southington Chalker 35
Fairview 50, Cuyahoga Hts. 47
Fayetteville-Perry 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 53
Franklin 49, Hamilton Ross 48
Franklin Furnace Green 52, Portsmouth Sciotoville 42
Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, Cols. Bexley 38
Galion 67, Ontario 41
Gallipolis Gallia 60, Portsmouth 57
Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Cle. Benedictine 40
Glouster Trimble 46, Reedsville Eastern 43
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 54
Goshen 83, Mt. Orab Western Brown 52
Grafton Midview 52, Avon Lake 47
Grand River Academy 43, Lawrence School 20
Green 45, N. Can. Hoover 36
Grove City 60, Westerville Cent. 54
Hamilton 62, Cin. Colerain 27
Hamilton Badin 95, Bishop Fenwick 56
Hamler Patrick Henry 51, Bryan 31
Harrison 65, Cin. Mt Healthy 51
Harrod Allen E. 63, Leipsic 48
Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Antwerp 49
Heartland Christian 68, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22
Hilliard Bradley 64, Hilliard Davidson 31
Hillsboro 49, Chillicothe 35
Ironton 64, Coal Grove 47
Jackson Center 48, Ft. Loramie 20
Jamestown Greeneview 55, Cedarville 52
Jefferson Area 91, Conneaut 31
Jeromesville Hillsdale 63, Rittman 50
Johnstown 51, Hebron Lakewood 35
Kidron Cent. Christian 55, Loudonville 48
Kings Mills Kings 73, Cin. West Clermont 54
Kinsman Badger 77, Cortland Maplewood 39
Kirtland 64, Wickliffe 50
LaGrange Keystone 57, Sullivan Black River 48
Lakewood 68, Medina Buckeye 61, OT
Lakewood St Edward 62, Louisville 55
Lancaster 43, Groveport-Madison 40
Leavittsburg LaBrae 68, Warren Champion 51
Lebanon 65, Loveland 52
Legacy Christian 51, Day. Christian 39
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Dublin Coffman 48
Lewistown Indian Lake 69, Spring. NW 48
Lexington 74, Ashland 50
Liberty Center 51, Swanton 23
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Middletown 50
Lima Shawnee 69, St Marys 57
Lima Sr. 74, Tol. Rogers 53
Lisbon David Anderson 62, Leetonia 18
Lodi Cloverleaf 60, Peninsula Woodridge 50
Lowellville 54, New Middletown Spring. 43
Lucas 82, Mansfield St. Peter’s 30
Lynchburg-Clay 49, Peebles 39
Lyndhurst Brush 47, Cle. Cent. Cath. 44
Macedonia Nordonia 49, Stow-Munroe Falls 46
Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33
Malvern 88, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 60
Manchester 62, RULH 24
Mansfield 83, Wooster 56
Mansfield Christian 82, Crestline 44
Mantua Crestwood 62, Middlefield Cardinal 37
Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Ft. Recovery 47
Marion Pleasant 58, Bellville Clear Fork 54
Massillon Jackson 92, Uniontown Lake 56
Massillon Perry 47, Massillon Washington 46
Maumee 55, Rossford 51
Mayfield 84, Eastlake North 81
McDermott Scioto NW 60, Latham Western 48
McDonald 62, Sebring McKinley 35
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Lima Temple Christian 34
Medina 55, Euclid 45
Medina Highland 42, Cuyahoga Falls 36
Mentor Christian 67, Elyria First Baptist Christian 41
Mentor Lake Cath. 46, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 44
Miami Valley Christian Academy 70, Cin. Christian 67
Miamisburg 73, Kettering Fairmont 57
Milford Center Fairbanks 42, Spring. NE 28
Minerva 60, Alliance Marlington 47
Minford 71, Lucasville Valley 44
Minster 74, New Knoxville 45
Mogadore 63, Warren JFK 53
Montpelier 61, W. Unity Hilltop 47
Morrow Little Miami 58, Cin. Winton Woods 49
Mt. Vernon 46, Millersburg W. Holmes 40
Mt. Victory Ridgemont 72, Dola Hardin Northern 44
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 59, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25
N. Royalton 60, Hudson 48
Navarre Fairless 31, Massillon Tuslaw 30
New Albany 39, Gahanna Lincoln 38
New Concord John Glenn 73, Crooksville 39
New Lexington 62, Logan 40
New Madison Tri-Village 41, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33
New Philadelphia 46, Mansfield Madison 23
Newark Cath. 50, Johnstown Northridge 32
Newcomerstown 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49, OT
Newton Falls 57, Youngs. Liberty 51
Northside Christian 71, Groveport Madison Christian 24
Norton 56, Akr. Springfield 32
Norwalk St Paul 51, Ashland Mapleton 46
Oak Harbor 52, Genoa 48
Oberlin Firelands 36, Oberlin 33
Orange 44, Chagrin Falls 43
Oregon Clay 60, Napoleon 51
Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Van Wert 44
Ottoville 62, Ft. Jennings 57, OT
Painesville Harvey 59, Geneva 51
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 33
Parma Hts. Holy Name 76, Parma Normandy 54
Pataskala Licking Hts. 71, Newark Licking Valley 63
Paulding 46, Hicksville 32
Perry 63, Madison 42
Perrysburg 40, Findlay 37
Pettisville 32, Edon 30
Philo 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 48
Pickerington Cent. 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34
Pickerington N. 63, Galloway Westland 50
Pioneer N. Central 30, Gorham Fayette 22
Piqua 59, Vandalia Butler 48
Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, London 32
Plymouth 51, New London 40
Poland Seminary 47, Cortland Lakeview 26
Pomeroy Meigs 58, Nelsonville-York 51
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Clay 25
Portsmouth W. 46, Waverly 28
Powell Olentangy Liberty 37, Cols. Upper Arlington 36
Proctorville Fairland 74, Ironton Rock Hill 48
Reynoldsburg 55, Newark 43
Richfield Revere 67, Copley 58
Richwood N. Union 68, St. Paris Graham 32
Rocky River Lutheran W. 80, Bay Village Bay 44
S. Webster 63, Wheelersburg 56
Sardinia Eastern Brown 81, West Union 10
Seaman N. Adams 59, Leesburg Fairfield 50
Sheffield Brookside 58, Lorain Clearview 50
Shelby 96, Sparta Highland 53
Sidney 54, Fairborn 46
Solon 59, Wadsworth 51
Spencerville 64, Columbus Grove 46
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, Yellow Springs 35
Spring. Kenton Ridge 67, Urbana 53
Springboro 58, Springfield 49
St Henry 67, New Bremen 64, OT
Steubenville 62, Warsaw River View 49
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 49, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47
Stewart Federal Hocking 71, Belpre 66
Streetsboro 53, Mogadore Field 40
Strongsville 60, Shaker Hts. 52
Struthers 66, Girard 49
Stryker 45, Holgate 34
Sunbury Big Walnut 70, Cols. Franklin Hts. 37
Sycamore Mohawk 75, Bucyrus 35
Sylvania Southview 52, Holland Springfield 29
Tallmadge 52, Kent Roosevelt 43
Thornville Sheridan 63, Coshocton 35
Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, W. Carrollton 35
Tol. Christian 67, Tol. Ottawa Hills 33
Tol. Maumee Valley 59, Oregon Stritch 44
Tol. Scott 61, Tol. Waite 26
Tontogany Otsego 53, Pemberville Eastwood 48
Toronto 56, Bridgeport 42
Troy 56, Xenia 45
Troy Christian 81, DeGraff Riverside 48
Upper Sandusky 57, Bucyrus Wynford 52
Utica 58, Heath 51
Van Buren 66, Vanlue 18
Vincent Warren 57, Marietta 53
W. Chester Lakota W. 71, Fairfield 54
W. Jefferson 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 42
Wapakoneta 56, Kenton 28
Washington C.H. 55, Greenfield McClain 34
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42, Jackson 38
Waterford 40, Racine Southern 39
Wauseon 51, Metamora Evergreen 44
Waynesfield-Goshen 61, Marion Elgin 57
Wellsville 56, Hanoverton United 49, OT
Westerville N. 68, Westerville S. 61
Westlake 49, Rocky River 33
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 58, E. Liverpool 54
Whitehall-Yearling 52, Delaware Buckeye Valley 50
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 45, Sylvania Northview 41
Willoughby S. 58, Painesville Riverside 42
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Crown City S. Gallia 58
Windham 57, Warren Lordstown 46
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 84, Caldwell 53
Worthington 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 54
Youngs. Mooney 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 52
Youngs. Ursuline 63, Youngs. East 53
Zanesville 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47
Zanesville Maysville 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43
Zanesville Rosecrans 77, Cols. Cristo Rey 29
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Akr. Elms 45, Medina Christian Academy 27
Amherst Steele 50, Berea-Midpark 39
Aurora 41, Barberton 30
Bellevue 57, Tiffin Columbian 32
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 54, Twinsburg 38
Brunswick 56, Cle. Hts. 38
Canal Winchester 62, Dublin Scioto 40
Castalia Margaretta 61, Vermilion 19
Centerburg 41, Cardington-Lincoln 32
Chillicothe Huntington 51, Piketon 32
Chillicothe Unioto 78, Williamsport Westfall 41
Cols. Centennial 74, Cols. Northland 27
Cols. Patriot Prep 42, Granville Christian 35
Columbus International 47, Cols. Whetstone 26
Copley 51, Richfield Revere 36
Dublin Coffman 54, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31
Elmore Woodmore 39, Fremont St. Joseph 38
Elyria First Baptist Christian 38, Mentor Christian 21
Farmington Hills Mercy, Mich. 52, Tol. St. Ursula 40
Frankfort Adena 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 26
Fredericktown 54, Galion Northmor 53
Gahanna Lincoln 36, New Albany 30
Gibsonburg 62, New Riegel 37
Groveport-Madison 43, Lancaster 28
Hilliard Darby 42, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38
Hilliard Davidson 34, Hilliard Bradley 32
Howard E. Knox 55, Mt Gilead 49
Hudson 51, N. Royalton 41
Huron 45, Milan Edison 35
Kansas Lakota 43, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22
Lakeside Danbury 45, Old Fort 38
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 79, Fairfield Christian 15
Lewis Center Olentangy 67, Worthington 18
Marysville 42, Dublin Jerome 26
Medina Highland 61, Cuyahoga Falls 53, OT
Norwalk 55, Clyde 26
Olmsted Falls 61, Elyria 29
Pickerington Cent. 73, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23
Powell Olentangy Liberty 37, Cols. Upper Arlington 36
Sandusky Perkins 41, Sandusky 37
Southeastern 54, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45
Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Macedonia Nordonia 25
Sunbury Big Walnut 73, Cols. Franklin Hts. 12
Tallmadge 44, Kent Roosevelt 41
Tiffin Calvert 54, Sandusky St. Mary 26
Wadsworth 54, Solon 45
Westerville Cent. 46, Grove City 33
Westerville S. 66, Westerville N. 32
Willard 63, Port Clinton 46
