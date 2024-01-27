BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Buchtel 62, Akr. Garfield 50

Akr. Coventry 74, Ravenna 54

Akr. Ellet 78, Akr. East 66

Akr. Firestone 64, Akr. North 28

Andover Pymatuning Valley 79, Vienna Mathews 61

Anna 63, Houston 23

Apple Creek Waynedale 58, Doylestown Chippewa 44

Arcadia 58, McComb 43

Arcanum 64, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 48

Archbold 57, Delta 46

Arlington 62, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 30

Ashland Crestview 60, Monroeville 43

Ashtabula Edgewood 63, Ashtabula Lakeside 51

Ashville Teays Valley 62, Bloom-Carroll 61

Attica Seneca E. 55, Carey 54

Atwater Waterloo 43, Mineral Ridge 24

Austintown-Fitch 61, Youngs. Boardman 26

Avon 56, N. Ridgeville 52

Barberton 57, Aurora 48

Bard Cleveland 62, Morgan 59

Barnesville 51, Shadyside 45

Batavia 58, New Richmond 53

Batavia Clermont NE 54, Lees Creek E. Clinton 20

Beaver Eastern 64, Oak Hill 32

Bedford 47, E. Cle. Shaw 36

Bellbrook 62, Monroe 48

Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 61, Mars Hill Academy 49

Beloit W. Branch 45, Alliance 40

Berea-Midpark 73, Amherst Steele 70, OT

Berlin Center Western Reserve 68, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 44

Beverly Ft. Frye 66, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 35

Bidwell River Valley 51, Albany Alexander 50

Bishop Hartley 55, Cols. DeSales 48

Bishop Ready 58, Cols. Grandview Hts. 19

Blanchester 80, Felicity-Franklin 63

Bluffton 75, Van Wert Lincolnview 59

Botkins 63, Sidney Fairlawn 27

Bowling Green 54, Fremont Ross 50

Bradford 71, Union City Mississinawa Valley 39

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 52, Twinsburg 43

Bristol 63, Ashtabula St John 27

Brooklyn 47, Independence 40

Brookville 67, Middletown Madison Senior 48

Brunswick 71, Cle. Hts. 67

Burton Berkshire 54, Orwell Grand Valley 49

Caledonia River Valley 75, Marion Harding 65

Camden Preble Shawnee 79, Ansonia 54

Campbell Memorial 66, Garrettsville Garfield 46

Can. McKinley 65, Can. Glenoak 59

Can. South 62, New Franklin Manchester 53

Canal Fulton Northwest 69, Orrville 0

Canal Winchester 52, Dublin Scioto 47

Canfield 54, Warren Howland 37

Canfield S. Range 79, Hubbard 46

Carrollton 51, Salem 49

Casstown Miami E. 56, Milton-Union 29

Celina 64, Lima Bath 47

Chardon 65, Chagrin Falls Kenston 54

Chardon NDCL 64, Parma Padua 61

Chesapeake 50, South Point 47

Chesterland W. Geauga 79, Beachwood 58

Cin. Anderson 54, Cin. Walnut Hills 42

Cin. College Prep. 58, Cin. Oyler 41

Cin. Elder 45, Cin. St. Xavier 36

Cin. Gamble Montessori 59, Cin. SCPA 13

Cin. Mariemont 59, Cin. Madeira 45

Cin. Moeller 54, Cin. La Salle 38

Cin. NW 58, Oxford Talawanda 43

Cin. Oak Hills 35, Cin. Sycamore 32

Cin. Princeton 59, Mason 50

Cin. Turpin 65, Milford 62

Cin. Wyoming 64, Cin. Deer Park 39

Circleville Logan Elm 30, Circleville 28

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 46, Wilmington 39

Clayton Northmont 59, Centerville 54

Cle. Glenville 80, Cle. E. Tech 61

Cle. John Marshall 64, Cle. Lincoln W. 39

Cle. Max Hayes 47, Cle. JFK 45

Cle. St Ignatius 69, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 54

Cle. VASJ 68, Hunting Valley University 65

Coldwater 58, Rockford Parkway 42

Collins Western Reserve 76, Greenwich S. Cent. 59

Cols. Africentric 85, Cols. Independence 41

Cols. Beechcroft 74, Cols. Mifflin 49

Cols. Eastmoor 76, West 68

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 56, Baltimore Liberty Union 55

Cols. Linden-McKinley 83, East 59

Cols. Northland 52, Cols. Centennial 39

Cols. St. Charles 47, Bishop Watterson 39

Cols. Walnut Ridge 72, Cols. Briggs 38

Columbia Station Columbia 46, Wellington 42

Columbiana 50, Youngs. Valley Christian 39

Columbiana Crestview 56, Brookfield 47

Columbus South 87, Cols. Marion-Franklin 43

Convoy Crestview 52, Delphos Jefferson 37

Cory-Rawson 52, Lima Perry 35

Creston Norwayne 54, Smithville 43

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 71, Wooster Triway 59

Dalton 73, West Salem Northwestern 50

Day. Carroll 59, Cin. McNicholas 53

Day. Dunbar 58, Day. Thurgood Marshall 48

Day. Oakwood 72, Waynesville 64

Day. Ponitz Tech. 56, Day. Belmont 45

Day. Stivers 68, Day. Meadowdale 60

Defiance Tinora 55, Defiance Ayersville 54

Delaware Hayes 58, Worthington Kilbourne 48

Delphos St John’s 49, Versailles 47

Dover 51, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 49

Dresden Tri-Valley 73, McConnelsville Morgan 29

Dublin Jerome 48, Marysville 47

E. Can. 51, Strasburg 47

E. Palestine 77, Salineville Southern 57

Edgerton 49, Sherwood Fairview 44

Elida 56, Defiance 47

Elyria 61, Olmsted Falls 57, OT

Elyria Cath. 70, N. Olmsted 51

Fairport Harbor Harding 77, Southington Chalker 35

Fairview 50, Cuyahoga Hts. 47

Fayetteville-Perry 66, Mowrystown Whiteoak 53

Franklin 49, Hamilton Ross 48

Franklin Furnace Green 52, Portsmouth Sciotoville 42

Gahanna Cols. Academy 50, Cols. Bexley 38

Galion 67, Ontario 41

Gallipolis Gallia 60, Portsmouth 57

Garfield Hts. Trinity 49, Cle. Benedictine 40

Glouster Trimble 46, Reedsville Eastern 43

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 65, Uhrichsville Claymont 54

Goshen 83, Mt. Orab Western Brown 52

Grafton Midview 52, Avon Lake 47

Grand River Academy 43, Lawrence School 20

Green 45, N. Can. Hoover 36

Grove City 60, Westerville Cent. 54

Hamilton 62, Cin. Colerain 27

Hamilton Badin 95, Bishop Fenwick 56

Hamler Patrick Henry 51, Bryan 31

Harrison 65, Cin. Mt Healthy 51

Harrod Allen E. 63, Leipsic 48

Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Antwerp 49

Heartland Christian 68, Youngstown Urban Scholars 22

Hilliard Bradley 64, Hilliard Davidson 31

Hillsboro 49, Chillicothe 35

Ironton 64, Coal Grove 47

Jackson Center 48, Ft. Loramie 20

Jamestown Greeneview 55, Cedarville 52

Jefferson Area 91, Conneaut 31

Jeromesville Hillsdale 63, Rittman 50

Johnstown 51, Hebron Lakewood 35

Kidron Cent. Christian 55, Loudonville 48

Kings Mills Kings 73, Cin. West Clermont 54

Kinsman Badger 77, Cortland Maplewood 39

Kirtland 64, Wickliffe 50

LaGrange Keystone 57, Sullivan Black River 48

Lakewood 68, Medina Buckeye 61, OT

Lakewood St Edward 62, Louisville 55

Lancaster 43, Groveport-Madison 40

Leavittsburg LaBrae 68, Warren Champion 51

Lebanon 65, Loveland 52

Legacy Christian 51, Day. Christian 39

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 57, Dublin Coffman 48

Lewistown Indian Lake 69, Spring. NW 48

Lexington 74, Ashland 50

Liberty Center 51, Swanton 23

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 61, Middletown 50

Lima Shawnee 69, St Marys 57

Lima Sr. 74, Tol. Rogers 53

Lisbon David Anderson 62, Leetonia 18

Lodi Cloverleaf 60, Peninsula Woodridge 50

Lowellville 54, New Middletown Spring. 43

Lucas 82, Mansfield St. Peter’s 30

Lynchburg-Clay 49, Peebles 39

Lyndhurst Brush 47, Cle. Cent. Cath. 44

Macedonia Nordonia 49, Stow-Munroe Falls 46

Magnolia Sandy Valley 52, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 33

Malvern 88, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 60

Manchester 62, RULH 24

Mansfield 83, Wooster 56

Mansfield Christian 82, Crestline 44

Mantua Crestwood 62, Middlefield Cardinal 37

Maria Stein Marion Local 63, Ft. Recovery 47

Marion Pleasant 58, Bellville Clear Fork 54

Massillon Jackson 92, Uniontown Lake 56

Massillon Perry 47, Massillon Washington 46

Maumee 55, Rossford 51

Mayfield 84, Eastlake North 81

McDermott Scioto NW 60, Latham Western 48

McDonald 62, Sebring McKinley 35

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 67, Lima Temple Christian 34

Medina 55, Euclid 45

Medina Highland 42, Cuyahoga Falls 36

Mentor Christian 67, Elyria First Baptist Christian 41

Mentor Lake Cath. 46, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 44

Miami Valley Christian Academy 70, Cin. Christian 67

Miamisburg 73, Kettering Fairmont 57

Milford Center Fairbanks 42, Spring. NE 28

Minerva 60, Alliance Marlington 47

Minford 71, Lucasville Valley 44

Minster 74, New Knoxville 45

Mogadore 63, Warren JFK 53

Montpelier 61, W. Unity Hilltop 47

Morrow Little Miami 58, Cin. Winton Woods 49

Mt. Vernon 46, Millersburg W. Holmes 40

Mt. Victory Ridgemont 72, Dola Hardin Northern 44

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 59, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 25

N. Royalton 60, Hudson 48

Navarre Fairless 31, Massillon Tuslaw 30

New Albany 39, Gahanna Lincoln 38

New Concord John Glenn 73, Crooksville 39

New Lexington 62, Logan 40

New Madison Tri-Village 41, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 33

New Philadelphia 46, Mansfield Madison 23

Newark Cath. 50, Johnstown Northridge 32

Newcomerstown 52, Bowerston Conotton Valley 49, OT

Newton Falls 57, Youngs. Liberty 51

Northside Christian 71, Groveport Madison Christian 24

Norton 56, Akr. Springfield 32

Norwalk St Paul 51, Ashland Mapleton 46

Oak Harbor 52, Genoa 48

Oberlin Firelands 36, Oberlin 33

Orange 44, Chagrin Falls 43

Oregon Clay 60, Napoleon 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 73, Van Wert 44

Ottoville 62, Ft. Jennings 57, OT

Painesville Harvey 59, Geneva 51

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Bloomdale Elmwood 33

Parma Hts. Holy Name 76, Parma Normandy 54

Pataskala Licking Hts. 71, Newark Licking Valley 63

Paulding 46, Hicksville 32

Perry 63, Madison 42

Perrysburg 40, Findlay 37

Pettisville 32, Edon 30

Philo 56, Byesville Meadowbrook 48

Pickerington Cent. 64, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

Pickerington N. 63, Galloway Westland 50

Pioneer N. Central 30, Gorham Fayette 22

Piqua 59, Vandalia Butler 48

Plain City Jonathan Alder 52, London 32

Plymouth 51, New London 40

Poland Seminary 47, Cortland Lakeview 26

Pomeroy Meigs 58, Nelsonville-York 51

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Portsmouth Clay 25

Portsmouth W. 46, Waverly 28

Powell Olentangy Liberty 37, Cols. Upper Arlington 36

Proctorville Fairland 74, Ironton Rock Hill 48

Reynoldsburg 55, Newark 43

Richfield Revere 67, Copley 58

Richwood N. Union 68, St. Paris Graham 32

Rocky River Lutheran W. 80, Bay Village Bay 44

S. Webster 63, Wheelersburg 56

Sardinia Eastern Brown 81, West Union 10

Seaman N. Adams 59, Leesburg Fairfield 50

Sheffield Brookside 58, Lorain Clearview 50

Shelby 96, Sparta Highland 53

Sidney 54, Fairborn 46

Solon 59, Wadsworth 51

Spencerville 64, Columbus Grove 46

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 48, Yellow Springs 35

Spring. Kenton Ridge 67, Urbana 53

Springboro 58, Springfield 49

St Henry 67, New Bremen 64, OT

Steubenville 62, Warsaw River View 49

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 49, Sarahsville Shenandoah 47

Stewart Federal Hocking 71, Belpre 66

Streetsboro 53, Mogadore Field 40

Strongsville 60, Shaker Hts. 52

Struthers 66, Girard 49

Stryker 45, Holgate 34

Sunbury Big Walnut 70, Cols. Franklin Hts. 37

Sycamore Mohawk 75, Bucyrus 35

Sylvania Southview 52, Holland Springfield 29

Tallmadge 52, Kent Roosevelt 43

Thornville Sheridan 63, Coshocton 35

Tipp City Tippecanoe 60, W. Carrollton 35

Tol. Christian 67, Tol. Ottawa Hills 33

Tol. Maumee Valley 59, Oregon Stritch 44

Tol. Scott 61, Tol. Waite 26

Tontogany Otsego 53, Pemberville Eastwood 48

Toronto 56, Bridgeport 42

Troy 56, Xenia 45

Troy Christian 81, DeGraff Riverside 48

Upper Sandusky 57, Bucyrus Wynford 52

Utica 58, Heath 51

Van Buren 66, Vanlue 18

Vincent Warren 57, Marietta 53

W. Chester Lakota W. 71, Fairfield 54

W. Jefferson 45, N. Lewisburg Triad 42

Wapakoneta 56, Kenton 28

Washington C.H. 55, Greenfield McClain 34

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 42, Jackson 38

Waterford 40, Racine Southern 39

Wauseon 51, Metamora Evergreen 44

Waynesfield-Goshen 61, Marion Elgin 57

Wellsville 56, Hanoverton United 49, OT

Westerville N. 68, Westerville S. 61

Westlake 49, Rocky River 33

Wheeling Park, W.Va. 58, E. Liverpool 54

Whitehall-Yearling 52, Delaware Buckeye Valley 50

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 45, Sylvania Northview 41

Willoughby S. 58, Painesville Riverside 42

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 60, Crown City S. Gallia 58

Windham 57, Warren Lordstown 46

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 84, Caldwell 53

Worthington 62, Lewis Center Olentangy 54

Youngs. Mooney 61, Can. Cent. Cath. 52

Youngs. Ursuline 63, Youngs. East 53

Zanesville 50, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47

Zanesville Maysville 76, Zanesville W. Muskingum 43

Zanesville Rosecrans 77, Cols. Cristo Rey 29

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41, Sugarcreek Garaway 39

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Akr. Elms 45, Medina Christian Academy 27

Amherst Steele 50, Berea-Midpark 39

Aurora 41, Barberton 30

Bellevue 57, Tiffin Columbian 32

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 54, Twinsburg 38

Brunswick 56, Cle. Hts. 38

Canal Winchester 62, Dublin Scioto 40

Castalia Margaretta 61, Vermilion 19

Centerburg 41, Cardington-Lincoln 32

Chillicothe Huntington 51, Piketon 32

Chillicothe Unioto 78, Williamsport Westfall 41

Cols. Centennial 74, Cols. Northland 27

Cols. Patriot Prep 42, Granville Christian 35

Columbus International 47, Cols. Whetstone 26

Copley 51, Richfield Revere 36

Dublin Coffman 54, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 31

Elmore Woodmore 39, Fremont St. Joseph 38

Elyria First Baptist Christian 38, Mentor Christian 21

Farmington Hills Mercy, Mich. 52, Tol. St. Ursula 40

Frankfort Adena 60, Bainbridge Paint Valley 26

Fredericktown 54, Galion Northmor 53

Gahanna Lincoln 36, New Albany 30

Gibsonburg 62, New Riegel 37

Groveport-Madison 43, Lancaster 28

Hilliard Darby 42, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 38

Hilliard Davidson 34, Hilliard Bradley 32

Howard E. Knox 55, Mt Gilead 49

Hudson 51, N. Royalton 41

Huron 45, Milan Edison 35

Kansas Lakota 43, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22

Lakeside Danbury 45, Old Fort 38

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 79, Fairfield Christian 15

Lewis Center Olentangy 67, Worthington 18

Marysville 42, Dublin Jerome 26

Medina Highland 61, Cuyahoga Falls 53, OT

Norwalk 55, Clyde 26

Norwalk 56, Clyde 50

Olmsted Falls 61, Elyria 29

Pickerington Cent. 73, Grove City Cent. Crossing 23

Powell Olentangy Liberty 37, Cols. Upper Arlington 36

Sandusky Perkins 41, Sandusky 37

Southeastern 54, Chillicothe Zane Trace 45

Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Macedonia Nordonia 25

Sunbury Big Walnut 73, Cols. Franklin Hts. 12

Tallmadge 44, Kent Roosevelt 41

Tiffin Calvert 54, Sandusky St. Mary 26

Wadsworth 54, Solon 45

Westerville Cent. 46, Grove City 33

Westerville S. 66, Westerville N. 32

Willard 63, Port Clinton 46

