BEAVERCREEK — Wilmington bowlers went to Beaver-Vu Lanes Friday to bowl on the district pattern against a strong program.

The results were a pair of losses but good knowledge for the future.

“We met expectations going up against a program that consistently contends for the state championship,” WHS boys coach Austin Smith said. ‘We have some areas to work on but (Friday) showed we have the chance to compete at sectionals and districts.”

Preston Sholler had games of 222 and 200 to lead the Hurricane. Landon Mellinger had a 202 game.

In the girls match, WHS lost a clsoe one but coach Joe Gigandet said the team had some good scores on the district pattern.

Kylie Fisher bowled 204 and 216 to lead Wilmington. Kiley Comberger had a 223 game and 414 series.

SUMMARY

Jan 26, 2024

@Beaver-Vu Lanes

Wilmington vs Beavercreek

Girls Results

Beavercreek 2215, Wilmington 2101

B: (975, 939-1914) bakers 150, 151 (301)

W: Emily Gerard 167, 160; Izzy Rhoads 181, 134; Kiley Comberger 223, 191; Kylie Fisher 204, 216, Reagen Reese 127, 166 (902, 867-1769) bakers 166, 166 (332)

Boys Results

Beavercreek 2327, Wilmington 2090

B: (1025, 959-1984) bakers 160, 183 (343)

W: Hayden Kelley 144, 169; Preston Sholler 222, 200; Austin Oglesby 188, 156; Landon Mellinger 202, 163; Gavynn Walls 119, 148 (895, 836-1731) bakers 160, 183 (359)