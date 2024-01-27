Wilmington High School senior Brynn Bryant has signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Pace University. The NCAA Division II institution is located in New York City. The Setters are affiliated with the Northeast-10 Conference. The school colors are blue and gold. Bryant led the SBAAC this season in kills and digs and earned SBAAC American Division Player of the Year honors. In the signing photo is Bryant and her family, from left to right, brother Jase Bryant, father Jeremy Bryant, Brynn Bryant, mother Jamie Bryant, sister Talyn Bryant.

