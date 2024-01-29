Cowan Lake State Park invites nature enthusiasts and couples alike to join in the Sweetheart Hike on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m.

This leisurely 1.5-mile hike along the scenic Dogwood Trail, starting from the Cowan Lake State Park Nature Center, promises an afternoon of natural beauty and discovery.

Wade Hall, president of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park, encourages participants to bring along anyone special to them, whether it’s a spouse, siblings, parents, relatives, friends, or even furry companions. For those seeking solitude, a solo adventure is equally welcomed.

As participants traverse the trail, expert guides will share insights into the breeding habits of various common species found at Cowan Lake, including bald eagles, spotted salamanders, rabbits, and more. It’s not just a hike; it’s an educational journey through the diverse wildlife that calls Cowan Lake home.

Before and after the hike, don’t forget to visit the Environmental Education Center (EEC) next to the Nature Center. As Hall mentioned, “Friends Caring for Cowan Lake will be hosting a Valentine-themed decoration event where you can enjoy hot beverages and homemade sweet treats for a donation. The EEC will open at 1 p.m., so you can stop by before the hike.”

Additionally, Hall explained that the Nature Center Complex invites visitors to a Maple Syrup Tasting Event. Watch as sap transforms into Cowan’s own maple syrup, filling the air with a rich aroma from the steaming vat. This unique event not only provides a visual spectacle but also offers the opportunity to savor the freshly-produced syrup with a sampling session.

The Sweetheart Hike and accompanying events promise an enriching experience for all attendees, according to Hall.