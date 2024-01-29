WILMINGTON — Locals were honored for their contributions to Clinton County at the annual C4 Awards Friday night at The Murphy Theatre.

The annual award ceremony honors the businesses, community partners, and citizens who work to make Clinton County a wonderful community to live, work, and visit, according to Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Wilmington Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

The winners were presented with a trophy designed by Champion Bridge Company and a proclamation by State Rep. Bill Dean.

Of the over 120 nominees, 28 individuals and organizations were awarded.

In the business category, the recipients included Air Transport Services Group (ATSG), Amy Zimmerman/Vital Fitness, Jason and Michelle Vaughn, and Seven Hills Pet Clinic – Blanchester.

ATSG was nominated by Karen Long and Alison Belfage, according to the award program, for “exceptional commitment to Clinton County” due to their funding of the book mailing program, the Dolly Parton Library. Amy Zimmerman, the owner of Vital Fitness in Wilmington, was nominated by Eric Baldino and Brian McCord, for “being a leader in helping foster a culture of health and well-being,” the program states.

Jason and Michelle Vaughn, owners of TinCap in Wilmington, were anonymously nominated for their “consistent work to improve the community.”

Seven Hills was nominated by Kerry Adkins for its many involvements in the Blanchester community, including the spaying and neutering of over 300 cats.

Winners of the citizen category were Bruce and Dorothy Henry, Jeff Murphy/American Red Cross, Jim Williams, Mckinzie Weiss, and Richard Ratliff.

The Henrys, nominated by Alison Belfrage, were recognized for their philanthropic work including raising $45,000 in three years for students’ education in Clinton County. Murphy, nominated by Katie Uhl, was recognized for his countless efforts with the American Red Cross, his work as an Elder at the First Christian Church, and the Referral Network of Central Ohio. Williams was nominated by Annen Vance for his volunteer work in cleaning litter in Wilmington. Peggy Morgan nominated Weiss for her work in restoring and cleaning the tombstones of veterans in the Blanchester IOOF cemetery. Ratliff was nominated by Kym Parks for multiple contributions, including mentoring kids at the Clinton-Massie Local School District.

In the education category, the winners were Blanchester special education teacher Jenny Hartman, Wilmington High School Principal Samantha Woodruff, and Southern Ohio Learning Center Principal Shelley Bailey.

Kaitlyn Lewis nominated Hartman for her work “to making her community a better place” through her multiple efforts in helping students. Principal Woodruff was anonymously nominated for her work in professional development, support in activities, and the compassion shown toward students. Bailey, nominated by Bob Hixson and JoAnne Lindsey, was highlighted for using “her visionary organizational leadership skills in developing a school for the most challenging students with mental, emotional, and special learning disabilities,” the award program states.

The youth category was the final group that night, where all five nominees received their awards: Aidynne Tippett, Brylin Ruddle, Marcey Mann, Marilyn Hatfield, and the youngest recipient, Lena Malott, age 9.

For the government/public service category, the winners were Beth Ellis of the Clinton County Port Authority, Jane Vandervort of the Clinton County Board of Disabilities, and Renee LaPine.

In the healthcare category, the recipients were Bobbi Schlaegel, Dr. Philip Aschi, Janet “JB” Brown, and Mindy Johnson of Gabriel’s Angels Homecare LLC.

Clinton County Trails Coalition, Council on Aging’s Provider Services Team, Elevation Community Church, and Eric Stanton and the Clinton County Community Band were recipients of the C4 Award in the non-profit category.

