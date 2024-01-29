The SRWW Joint Fire District #2 held its reorganization meeting on Jan. 16.

Paul Whittington, Wilson Township representative, will serve as president and Richard Grove, Richland Township representative, was elected vice president. The other board members are Wayne Township representative, Kevin Bean, and Sabina village representative, Peggy Sloan.

Meetings are held on the third Tuesday of each month at 8 p.m. at the Sabina firehouse, 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina, and are open to the public. Chuck Gaskins is fire chief and Bonnie Starcher is fiscal officer.

The 2023 financial report is complete and available for viewing by calling 937-584-2662.