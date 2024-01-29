The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association Club on Monday, Jan. 8 at 6:39 p.m. There were 35 in attendance. President Makenzie Daniels opened the meeting.

Ellie Jordan led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Isaac Chesney led the group in the 4-H Pledge. Introduction of officers and advisors was then done. Stanley Chesney read the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report.

President Makenzie Daniels handed out 4-H certificates from 2023.

Judy Hatfield talked about paperwork and dues will remain at $50 for 2024. Judy Hatfield will have an order form available for our extra shirts and/or hoodies at our next meeting. Dave Chesney talked about the raffle. Judy Hatfield talked about our community service project.

Colt Thompson did a Member Minute on his 14 point buck he killed with his crossbow. Anna Davis did her Member Minute on her dogs Sargeant, who is an English Pointer, and Tubb, who is an English Setter. Both did a wonderful job on their Member Minutes.

Member Minutes for February will be Colt Thompson and Sam Jordan. Makenzie Daniels went over upcoming dates.

The meeting adjourned at 7:13 p.m. The group then broke out into safety meetings by disciplines.