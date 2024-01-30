Mark Ford, a proud native of Blanchester and a graduate from the class of 1986, is making an impact in the music industry with the recent release of his latest album, “Coming Home.”

Ford shared exciting details about his musical journey and the notable milestones he has achieved.

“Coming Home” stands as a heartfelt reflection of Ford’s roots in Blanchester and his journey in the music world. The album has garnered a substantial digital presence, featured on over 130 streaming sites, allowing Ford’s music to reach a diverse and global audience.

A noteworthy aspect of Ford’s latest endeavor is its submission for consideration to the Billboard Top 100. Though not charted yet, the submission alone is a promising sign of the progress of his music.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Ford said, “It’s a project that I hold close to my heart, and I am eager for it to resonate with listeners both in our hometown and beyond.”

Ford’s music has already amassed over 20 million streams across various platforms, resulting in the reception of a Gold Record for surpassing 3 million streams on his record—a moment he describes as “a source of great pride and joy.”

According to Mark Ford, currently residing in Colombia, South America, his experiences in the region have profoundly influenced his upcoming album, “Illusions of Infinity,” set to release in March with 12 original tracks. The album will feature all-original content, including the track “Colombia is where I lay my head, but Blanchester will Always be my home”—a personal piece reflecting Ford’s life journey.

Ford’s musical offerings are not confined to a single genre. According to Ford, “Coming Home,” a heartfelt homage to country music legends, features a selection of cherished cover tracks. Each rendition is infused with Ford’s own style and resonant voice. There’s even a twist of Christmas in the mix, adding a festive touch to the album’s diverse musical palette.

Listeners can explore “Mark Ford Coming Home” on various streaming sites, including Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, YouTube, and Tidal, according to Ford.