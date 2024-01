Desiree Abbott and Brice Parian were crowned Queen and King of the Blanchester Winter Homecoming Friday night at BHS. In the photo, from left to right, 2023 King Dylan Estep, 2023 Queen Emma Falgner, senior queen candidate Avery Smith, senior queen candidate Greta Quigley, senior queen candidate Gracie Kaehler, 2024 Queen Desiree Abbott, 2024 King Brice Parian, junior attendant Emily Paugh, sophomore attendant Allison Trovillo and freshman attendant Lilly Rice.

