The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Clinton Co. A.C.T. to host Conversation that Counts

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) hosts a second Conversation that Counts, from 2:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, in the Wilmington Public Library Kirk Room, on “Project 2025,” the Republican presidential transition plan. A limited number of copies of the introduction and forward will be available. The entire document is available at www.project2025.org.

Candidate forum for state, federal races scheduled

The Clinton County Republican Central Committee will host a candidate forum for state and federal races on Monday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Wilmington High School Auditeria. All state and federal candidates are invited to attend. The agenda for the contested races will follow a similar format to that which will be used on the Jan. 22 local forum. Candidates will give an opening introduction. Written questions from the audience will be taken and moderator will ask questions. Candidates will give a closing statement. For more information, please contact chairman Jim Rankin at: [email protected]

Food for All mobile pantry coming to Blanchester

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Clinton County Food for All mobile pantry for county residents in need of food on Thursday, Feb. 8. Catholic Charities is partnering with the local community and distributing food at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. in Blanchester. Food distribution is from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

Cowan Lake State Park to host Sweetheart Hike

Cowan Lake State Park invites nature enthusiasts and couples alike to join in the Sweetheart Hike on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. This leisurely 1.5-mile hike along the scenic Dogwood Trail, starting from the Cowan Lake State Park Nature Center, promises an afternoon of natural beauty and discovery. Wade Hall, president of Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park, encourages participants to bring along anyone special to them, whether it’s a spouse, siblings, parents, relatives, friends, or even furry companions. For those seeking solitude, a solo adventure is equally welcomed.

Clinton Co. A.C.T. to host Conversation that Counts

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) hosts a public Conversation that Counts, from 2:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 in the Wilmington Public Library Kirk Room, on “Critical Race Theory: Information and Disinformation,” led by Dr. Joy Cowdery, former professor of education at Muskingum University.

NWS to conduct storm spotter course

The National Weather Service will be conducting a Storm Spotter Course in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The course is open to the public and there are no prerequisite trainings required to attend. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend need to register via the Clinton County EMA website at https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/storm-spotter-training-2024. Location of the training is at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington. For more information about this release, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382- 6673.