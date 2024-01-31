The Clinton County Republican Women’s Club is accepting applications now through April 23 from high school seniors who attend a high school in Clinton County for its Lois Allen Scholarship.

The scholarship, formally named after Dorothy Z. Ziegler, was changed to the Lois Allen scholarship by a vote passed at the Nov. 13, 2023 CCRW meeting, according to a news release. The scholarship is for $1,000.

Krista Tolliver, chairperson of the scholarship committee, said, “the change was made based on the late Mrs. Allen’s strong ties to the Republican Party and strong GOP leadership in Clinton County.”

Allen was a member and treasurer of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women, associate member of Wilmington Republican Women, served terms as the president of Vernon Adams Republican Women and retired from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

Application requirements can be found at https://clintoncountygopwomen.com/#scholarships

To receive an application form, send an email to Tolliver at [email protected]. Please indicate in the subject line that you are referring to the Lois Allen Scholarship.