The East Clinton boys bowling team defeated Felicity and finished its second straight 12-0 league campaign.

East Clinton bowled 2,744 and easily defeated Felicity who had 1,738.

The Astros are 12-0 in the SBAAC National Division for the second straight season.

Lukas Runk had a 449 series with a 247 game.

Ricky Kempke had a 231 game and Preston Behr had a 224 game.

The Astros have not lost a regular season match to an SBAAC National Division team since Feb. 8, 2022.

SUMMARY

Jan 31, 2024

@Royal Z Lanes

Astros 2744 Cardinals 1738

FEL: 668, 621-1289 (bakers) 112, 103, 140, 94

EC: Austin All0y 186, 191; Preston Behr 224, 176; Denver Day 181, na; Lukas Runk 247, 202; Ricky Kempke 231, 197; Dakoetah Laincey na, 174 (1069, 940) bakers 197, 187, 142, 209 (735)