WILMINGTON — A fourth different bowler led the Wilmington boys in its win over Little Miami Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

Gavynn Walls had a 238 game and 412 series. “This is the fourth straight match we’ve had a different team member step up and lead our team,” coach Austin Smith said.

The WHS girls were easy winners and had several big games. Emily Gerard had a 198, Mackenzie Pyle had 233, Kiley Comberger 227 and Kylie Fisher 209 and 216.

Girls Results

Hurricane 2344 Panthers 1685

LM: 642-687-1329 (bakers) 127, 111, 118 (356)

WIL: Emily Gerard 163, 198 Mackenzie Pyle 233, 191; Kiley Comberger 227, 172; Kylie Fisher 209, 216; Reagen Reese 125, 139 (957, 916) bakers 138, 182, 151 (471)

–

Boys Results

Hurricane 2158, Panthers 2084

LM: 803-838-1641 (bakers) 188, 110, 145 (443)

WIL: Kaleb Hogsett 163, na; Preston Sholler 143, 172; Landon Mellinger 200, na; Gavynn Walls 238, 174; Blake Turner 139, 171 (880, 819) bakers 121, 187, 151 (457)