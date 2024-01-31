WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 69-year-old male for alleged kidnapping at 4 p.m. on January 17. According to the report, police received a report of a female subject “being held against her will by a neighbor.” The female victim did not have any reported injuries. The incident took place at a Brownberry Drive residence. No further details were listed in the report.

• Police arrested a 22-year-old male and a 20-year-old female for alleged child endangerment at 7 a.m. on January 21. According to the report, police collected a Kodak SD card as evidence. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 47-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 9:18 p.m. on January 20. According to the report, police responded to a domestic incident at a Springbird Court residence. The report indicates a female subject had apparent minor injuries.

• Police arrested a 49-year-old male for alleged drug instrument possession at 9:30 a.m. on January 20. According to the report, the suspect was arrested on a warrant on East Main Street, and “drug abuse instruments were seized during the arrest.” The report notes 100 hypodermic syringes were seized.

• Police arrested a 25-year-old for alleged disorderly conduct at 7 a.m. on January 19. According to the report, the suspect was “arrested for persisting disorderly conduct after approximately 60 minutes of reasonable time to desist his behavior.” The incident took place at the 500 block of Valley Street.

• Police arrested a 43-year-old Clarksville male for alleged disorderly conduct at 4:50 p.m. on January 27. According to the report, the suspect was charged “after causing a commotion” at the church on North Mulberry Street.

• Police arrested a 26-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 9:52 p.m. on January 26. According to the report, police were called to a Grove Street residence in reference to a domestic dispute. A male subject was listed the victim who had apparent minor injuries.

• Police arrested a 56-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business at 12:36 a.m. on January 25. According to the report, police responded to the 1200 block of Rombach Avenue for “a male subject who was acting erratic.” The subject was located an placed under arrest.

• Police arrested a 44-year-old Sabina male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 4 p.m. on January 20. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle around Spring and Vine Street where the suspect – a passenger – was found in possession of “several drug abuse instruments.” The report indicates police seized a hypodermic syringe.

• Police arrested a 43-year-old male for alleged petty theft at 5:30 p.m. on January 15. According to the report, the incident took place at a store on Progress Way. The suspect is accused of stealing $284 worth of items including a baby gate, fabric softener, and pet food.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old male for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 8:09 a.m. on January 25. According to the report, the suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on U.S. 22 West and found the driver under the influence of suspected drugs.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old Grove City female for alleged petty theft at 4 p.m. on January 22. The suspect was arrested at for stealing from her employer – a store on Progress Way, according to the report. The suspected reportedly stole $58 in miscellaneous items.

• At 2:44 p.m. on January 17, police responded to domestic dispute at a Brownberry Drive residence. According to the report, police made contact with the female victim and took pictures of their apparent minor injuries. A 32-year-old male was listed as a suspect. The report indicates the suspect is a repeat offender. Municipal Court documents indicate the suspect had been previously charged and found guilty of domestic violence. The case is under investigation.

• At 8:44 p.m. on January 28, police responded to domestic violence report at an A Street residence. A juvenile female had apparent minor injuries. A 35-year-old male was listed as a suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 8:34 p.m. on January 18, police responded to a Brownberry Drive residence in reference to a fight. According to the report, pepper spray had been used. The can was seized as evidence. A 32-year-old male received apparent minor injuries. A warrant was issued but the suspect wasn’t listed.

• At 9:20 p.m. on January 15, police responded to the hotel on Fife Avenue on a theft report. According to the report, a Macbook, an iPhone 15 Pro Max, and and Air Pods were stolen from a 26-year-old male from Panama City Beach, Florida.

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574