LEES CREEK — Wilmington defeated East Clinton and Adena Wednesday night in varsity boys wrestling at the EC gym.

Wilmington was a 54-21 winner over East Clinton with just five matches contested on the mat. The Astros won three of those matches.

The Hurricane defeated Adena 60-18.

East Clinton also was defeated by Adena 19-18.

The East Clinton youth wrestling program attended the meet and were recognized between matches.

The junior high and varsity girls teams also competed.

SUMMARY

@East Clinton High School

Jan 31, 2024

East Clinton 18 vs Adena 19

106: Double forfeit

113: Double forfeit

120: Double forfeit

126: EC forfeits

132: Double forfeit

138: Christopher Rider was dec by Terron Ward 14-5

144: Curtis Singleton pinned Jace Nguyen 0:34

150: Avery Hughes was dec by Austyn McWhorter 9-2

157: Thomas Hood was pinned by David Warner 5:43

165: Double forfeit

175: Double forfeit

190: Mason Rack won by forfeit

215: Double forfeit

285: Owen Roberts pinned Chase Trivette 0:54

–

East Clinton 21 vs Wilmington 54

132: Josiah Puller (W) won by forfeit

138: Darius Stewart (W) pinned Christopher Rider 4:31

144: Curtis Singleton (EC) pinned Matthias Brausch 4:22

150: Avery Hughes (EC) won by forfeit

157: Double forfeit

165: Kyle McBrayer (W) pinned Thomas Hood 1:10

175: Alex Smith (W) won by forfeit

190: Mason Rack (EC) pinned Carlos Lagunes 1:47

215: Paul McKnight (W) won by forfeit

285: Owen Roberts (EC) dec Jelani Hunter 4-2

106: Shane Neal (W) won by forfeit

113: Tristan Skinner (W) won by forfeit

120: Christian English (W) won by forfeit

–

Wilmington 60 vs Adena 18

126: John Estep was pinned by Tristin Lewellan 1:48

132: Josiah Puller pinned Terron Ward 2:09

138: Darius Stewart pinned Jace Nguyen 1:25

144: Double forfeit

150: Matthias Brausch was pinned by Austyn McWhorter 1:54

157: Wilmington forfeits

165: Kyle McBrayer won by forfeit

175: Alex Smith won by forfeit

190: Carlos Lagunes won by forfeit

215: Paul McKnight pinned Chase Trivette 1:32

285: Jelani Hunter won by forfeit

106: Shane Neal won by forfeit

113: Tristan Skinner won by forfeit

120: Christian English won by forfeit