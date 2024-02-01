The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

City council public workshop to be held

A Wilmington City Council public workshop is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, located on the Municipal Building’s second floor, 69 N. South St. in Wilmington.

City council to hold regular meeting

The Wilmington City Council will meet Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. at the council chambers, located on the Municipal Building’s second floor, 69 N. South St. in Wilmington.

Board of Zoning Appeals to meet

The Wilmington Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the council chambers of the Municipal Building, 69 N. South St. in Wilmington.

Law Library Resources Board to hold meeting

The Clinton County Law Library Resources Board’s quarterly meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 6. It will be held at the Clinton County Courthouse, 3rd Floor Law Library, 46 S. South St., Wilmington. The meeting will start at 12:15 p.m.

Port Authority finance committee to hold meeting

The Clinton County Port Authority’s finance committee will hold a meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Wilmington Air Park, 173 Kavanaugh Drive in Wilmington. Proper ID is required for entry.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.